Surgical Theater
Surgical Theater, a virtual and augmented reality technology company, is the first to combine cutting edge fighter jet flight simulation technology with a patient’s own anatomy scans. Their Precision VR® technology is used by the nation’s leading academic hospitals to allow surgeons and patients to step into the patient's complex diagnosis and to walk together in a 360-degree Virtual Reality reconstruction of the patient’s anatomy.
Surgical Theater is striving to reinforce the need to “shelter in place” by educating the public on the severity of lung damage caused by COVID-19. Their technology created the first “virtual reality” rendering of COVID-19 infected lungs. Prior to launching this visualization, there wasn’t a definitive way to see how the virus affects the lungs. The public can now see how the lungs become damaged and how that damage isn’t limited to one area.
Explore Our Services
Our extensive industry experience means we understand the role of HR in a creative work setting, so we can provide best practices guidance on a wide range of issues.
With online payroll processing and automated tax reporting and remittance, we streamline this burdensome process so you can focus on more important things.
By offering access to premium benefits, we help you compete against larger agencies and holding companies for top talent.
Our team of experts and employment practices risk management program help you stay on top of HR regulations and complex employment issues.
Our advanced platform and mobile app offer flexible ways to stay on top of HR tasks and administrative duties, freeing your team to spend their time on billable projects.
Contact Us
Get advice and answers from the TriNet team on the HR concerns you face.
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.
For questions, contact:
6AM - 12AM EST, Monday - Friday
Founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area
Clients as of 12/31/21
Worksite employees as of 12/31/21