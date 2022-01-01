HOME > CUSTOMER HEROES > SURGICAL THEATER

Surgical Theater

Surgical Theater, a virtual and augmented reality technology company, is the first to combine cutting edge fighter jet flight simulation technology with a patient’s own anatomy scans. Their Precision VR® technology is used by the nation’s leading academic hospitals to allow surgeons and patients to step into the patient's complex diagnosis and to walk together in a 360-degree Virtual Reality reconstruction of the patient’s anatomy.

Surgical Theater is striving to reinforce the need to “shelter in place” by educating the public on the severity of lung damage caused by COVID-19. Their technology created the first “virtual reality” rendering of COVID-19 infected lungs. Prior to launching this visualization, there wasn’t a definitive way to see how the virus affects the lungs. The public can now see how the lungs become damaged and how that damage isn’t limited to one area.

Learn more and see the full video.

