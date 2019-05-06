Did you know there are over 30 million small businesses in the U.S.? These enterprises, each employing between one and 500 employees, represent a staggering 99% of all businesses across our nation and just under 48% of our workforce. These are the people who provide products and services to you every day. They may ensure your safety, improve your health, fix your car, paint your house, handle your finances and so much more. They might even employ you. One thing is certain - they matter.

And, with National Small Business Week upon us, we have an incredible opportunity to recognize, salute and support the millions of small companies and the millions of people they employ. They are the people that execute each business’ mission and they are the driving force behind the US economy. They are a diverse group representing every state, gender, ethnic background and socio-economic group. Pursuing their dreams, these dedicated people have the vision to recognize and resolve unmet needs with passion, ingenuity and hard work. They make our world better by doing important things like revitalizing communities, supporting the less fortunate and protecting our planet.

Here at TriNet, we recognize these people matter and support their businesses’ missions.

A few notable examples come to mind:

• ALOHA, a provider of plant-based food from a few thoughtfully chosen, real food ingredients meant to nourish your body. Using minimally processed, sustainably sourced ingredients that taste as good as they are for you, they’re on a mission to help people discover that you don't have to sacrifice taste for nutrition.

• BOMBAS, a designer and manufacturer of socks, that donates one pair to homeless shelters for every pair sold. They offer its products online in the U.S. and internationally.

• Hot Bread Kitchen, a nonprofit social enterprise that creates economic opportunity through careers in food through culinary training and incubator programs. They sell breads inspired by their bakers and the many countries they come from using local and organic ingredients where possible.

These are just three of the many small and medium size businesses (SMBs) TriNet proudly serves every day. As an HR solutions provider to more than 16,000 SMBs, we understand and support their passion to pursue their visions. We alleviate the complexity of HR and leverage our scale to give them access to HR benefits typically only available to large enterprises. This enables them to focus on growing their businesses.



We salute them during National Small Business Week and recognize they are all around us. Let’s try to support them whenever possible. They matter—and their People Matter— this week and every other week throughout the year.

