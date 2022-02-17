“People Matter” Omnichannel Campaign Captured Through the Lens of Iconic Photographer

Annie Leibovitz

TriNet Will Unveil the Campaign & Introduce Digital Magazine “Incredible Now” Today in New York City

DUBLIN, Calif.—April 9, 2019 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of full-service HR solutions for small and medium size businesses (SMBs), today announced the launch of “People Matter,” a new ad campaign recognizing its customers—the hardworking, intrepid, unseen force behind the U.S. economy—small and medium size businesses.

“SMBs are the backbone of the nation’s economy, employing the vast majority of our workforce. In fact, approximately 50 percent of U.S. GDP comes from SMBs and nearly 40 percent of scientists and engineers work in this space—this is where innovation is happening,” said Michael Mendenhall, senior vice president, chief marketing officer and chief communications officer at TriNet. “Our brand campaign is intended to bring awareness and recognition to the hard-working and diverse employees of our customers. We are proud to work with thousands of small and medium size businesses that are driving positive change in the world and support them with outstanding HR solutions. This campaign reflects our commitment to small and medium size businesses, our customers and their valued employees.”

For this campaign, world-renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz teamed up with TriNet to pay tribute to these incredible businesses. “Annie is a legendary artist and we are honored to launch ‘People Matter’ through her lens. The photos for this campaign were produced with powerful black and white imagery focused on real-life portraits of TriNet customers in their offices. In keeping with the authentic approach to the campaign, our customers’ employees were unaware of the photographer’s identity and there were no staged sets, pre-determined shots or hair and makeup stylists,” said Mendenhall.

The SMBs featured in the TriNet campaign are a cross-section of American entrepreneurism. From improving lives to building new technologies, the TriNet customers featured in the campaign include Aaptiv, ALOHA, Bombas, Brompton Bicycle, Candlebrook Properties, Dia&Co, FanDuel, Hot Bread Kitchen, Jericho Project, Knotch, and Lazar Partners.

The omnichannel campaign also includes creative collaboration with additional distinguished artists and will encompass TV, radio, out-of-home (OOH), digital, and a takeover of Grand Central Station in New York City.

TriNet brought on digital innovative and creative studio yU+co, which created a lot of the digital work for the campaign as well as a short film directed by Adrian Yu.

Additionally, renowned producer Galen Summer and The New York Times’ T Brand Studio teamed up with TriNet to create short docu-style videos celebrating the people who work tirelessly behind the scenes at the small and medium businesses featured in the campaign.

A series of docu-style TV commercials, directed by Katina Mercadante, partner at The Mercadantes, also tell authentic stories of real people working at these businesses, capturing emotion in a nuanced and personal way.

TriNet’s digital magazine, “Incredible Now,” also launches today, providing perspective and data relevant to today’s workforce. The magazine team is spearheaded by Tyler Gray, global editorial director at Edelman, along with his award-winning digital team and renowned journalists.

Another key element of the new brand campaign has been the complete redesign of TriNet’s website to deliver a dynamic user experience for mobile and other devices. Sarah Mehler, founder and CEO and Akash Khoka, COO of the world-class digital experience agency, Left Field Labs, helped lead the redesign with their dynamic team.

TriNet will officially unveil its campaign today in New York City. The event will feature its SMB customers highlighted in the campaign along with Annie Leibovitz and other celebrated artists that helped to bring the stories to life.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.





