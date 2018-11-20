My role as president and CEO of TriNet gives me a front-row seat to the amazing impact small businesses have on the world around us and how their work touches all our lives in numerous ways. These businesses have built the backbone of our country and broken barriers along the way. My TriNet colleagues and I stand in awe of the innovation, dedication and passion that we witness from the more-than-16,000 small and medium size businesses that TriNet serves. Here are just a few ways small businesses bring transformational outcomes to their organizations, employees, consumers and the rest of the nation. I am proud to support America’s entrepreneurs and encourage others to do so as well, not just on Small Business Saturday but every day.

1) Small businesses are changing the world

TriNet clients come from a broad range of industries and all serve varied purposes as they work toward their individual missions. What they all have in common, however, is that they are constantly building products and services to improve the lives of their customers.

Our life sciences clients are researching and revolutionizing innovative solutions to help us lead healthier lives. Our nonprofit clients are working to bring vital services to the less fortunate and fighting to help make the world a better place for all of us. Our technology clients are reinventing the way we work and play, while our hospitality clients are doing wonderful things to enrich our lives and our professional services clients are helping other companies to do business better. Watching all these amazing businesses in action, one thing is clear to us: small businesses are where incredible begins.

2) Small businesses improve the community

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, there are over 30 million small businesses in the U.S., accounting for nearly 48% of the private workforce and 33% of the nation’s total exports. Small businesses clearly have an enormous impact—not only on our national economy but also on our local communities, where they create jobs and recirculate money into the community.

3) Small businesses are the next big businesses

What do Google, Hewlett-Packard, Walmart and dozens of other household names have in common? For one, the average American probably interacts with their products and services nearly every day. However, they all also came from very humble beginningsؙ—think garages, dorm rooms, parents’ basements and tiny little store fronts. But they worked hard, earned our trust in their respective brands and grew to be the powerhouses so many of us couldn’t imagine our lives without.

Today’s small businesses will have a radical impact on how we work, play, communicate, shop and live tomorrow.

4) Small business owners are an inspiration

For every family business with a passion to deliver a product they believe in, every tech genius with a novel invention, every military veteran weighing their post-enlistment options, every hardworking entrepreneur taking a chance on making their dreams come true and every fearless individual forging a non-traditional career path, there are numerous unique products, novel inventions, big risks, far-fetched dreams and trail-blazing moves that have been parlayed into wildly successful businesses.

The current small business owners who are going out there every day and making it happen are contributing to the nation’s thriving small business culture. When the small business culture is strong, it encourages and inspires more and more innovators, inventors, artists, scientists, leaders and risk-takers to make the leap to starting their own business.

And when these future entrepreneurs are ready to become a small business, we will be there to free them from the complexities of HR, so they can focus on what they do best—growing their business.

