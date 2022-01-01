Whether your concern is a scalable platform for your growth phase, finding product/market fit or attracting the best talent—you need to focus on innovation rather than the small details. That’s where we come in. With our long-standing track record of client support, the technology to get the job done and our expert guidance to help keep you ahead of all things HR, we're the growth partner you need now and as you scale.
Streamline payroll administration with online payroll processing that includes support from payroll services experts to provide guidance on regulations and requirements governing pay and payroll taxes in any location. You get tools to handle bonus distribution while your employees are empowered to manage their pay details with easy self-service tools. Plus, our expansive reporting capabilities let you run standard payroll, billing and HR reports as well as custom reports to suit your needs. Learn more about our payroll services.
If you take care of your employees, they'll take care of your business. With the best talent, you can roll out innovative products and build value. But beyond this, you need to develop your team and create an environment that makes them want to stay. With TriNet, you can offer premium benefits—a variety of affordable health plans as well as options like commuter benefits and pet insurance. And when it comes to longevity, you get the tools you need for development and performance management.
Tech companies have the highest turnover rate of any industry1
Business is booming and you're about to open up a new office out of state. But instead of celebrating, you're studying up on employment law. Who knew that things like harassment training, COBRA continuation and paid leave vary from state to state? Get the strategic HR you need to elevate your people, processes and systems for the next stage of your company’s success. Stay focused on your key priorities, your product and your mission.
Challenge
RoboKind needed an HR solution that combined a self-service HR platform with access to attractive benefits offerings to help them attract a team that could support their ambitious goals.
Solution
Core HR services are unified under a single, comprehensive technology platform, so the team can focus on their mission of achieving breakthroughs with autistic children through their robotics-based curriculum. And their employees are well taken care of with access to a variety of benefits.
Shielding your company from liability and unnecessary expense is critical. An extensive risk mitigation program and compliance guidance can help prevent issues that might otherwise jeopardize your stability. With a per employee per month administrative cost structure, you can accurately predict your HR costs based on your forecasted growth. Help ensure your company’s market value stays on solid ground.
Approximate number of discrimination charges filed with the EEOC every year1
Average settlement amount for discrimination charges filed with the EEOC every year2