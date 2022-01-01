Nonprofit HR

Understanding the complexities of HR is not the reason you started a nonprofit. You want to spend your time focusing on things like fundraising, community outreach, managing growth challenges—all to advance your mission. By outsourcing your HR, operational and administrative functions are firmly in place and running smoothly, so you can focus on what you’re passionate about—purposeful work.
Manage payroll processing on a single platform that can handle multiple pay rates and certain payroll tax-exempt statuses. Spend less time on payroll processing and focus on more strategic concerns. With TriNet’s online payroll processing, you have the right balance of technology and human expertise to help make sure the job is done right. Learn more about our payroll services.
You rely on every dollar and manage your budget to build confidence with your board. With a single solution for your HR needs and a fixed per employee per month administrative cost structure, you can predict your HR costs based on your forecasted growth and keep your bottom line well in view.
Because we consolidate the strength of thousands of small and medium size businesses, we offer access to premium-level benefits to help you hire and retain your most valuable employees.
Effectively running a hybrid nonprofit/commercial bakery that employed a staff of previously under- or unemployed bakers brought with it concerns over effectively managing HR for a workforce with diverse needs.
TriNet helped Hot Bread Kitchen build an HR infrastructure that worked for them and their employees.
As nonprofits dive in to serve the public interest, it’s important to have an administrative workflow in place. With TriNet online payroll processing, tax reporting and remittance, PTO tracking and enterprise-level reporting capabilities, you have a process that gives you time back to focus on what matters.
Plus, our online self-service tools make it easy for staff to manage benefits, view pay information and update direct deposit, which means you’ll spend less time on these day-to-day issues.
Jericho Project found they were spending much of their time managing and synchronizing key HR functions across multiple vendors.
TriNet provides Jericho with a unified full-service HR solution that gives their leadership more time to focus on their mission.
Nonprofit organizations registered in the U.S.1
Nonprofits cited staff shortage as a challenge in the face of planning a new digital strategy2
It’s not easy to attract talent if you don’t offer the basics like benefit plan options and retirement planning. You also need to build a great place to work and a solid talent management strategy. With TriNet, you have an expert to depend on for best practices guidance and support, so you can focus on your mission.