Nonprofit HR

HR for Nonprofits

Achieve your mission with HR solutions for nonprofits that helps you attract the best talent.

HR solutions for Nonprofits

Do a world of good, as we help with HR

Understanding the complexities of HR is not the reason you started a nonprofit. You want to spend your time focusing on things like fundraising, community outreach, managing growth challenges—all to advance your mission. By outsourcing your HR, operational and administrative functions are firmly in place and running smoothly, so you can focus on what you’re passionate about—purposeful work.

Focus on your cause, less on budgets

You rely on every dollar and manage your budget to build confidence with your board. With a single solution for your HR needs and a fixed per employee per month administrative cost structure, you can predict your HR costs based on your forecasted growth and keep your bottom line well in view.

Because we consolidate the strength of thousands of small and medium size businesses, we offer access to premium-level benefits to help you hire and retain your most valuable employees.

Challenge

Effectively running a hybrid nonprofit/commercial bakery that employed a staff of previously under- or unemployed bakers brought with it concerns over effectively managing HR for a workforce with diverse needs.

Solution

TriNet helped Hot Bread Kitchen build an HR infrastructure that worked for them and their employees.

Read their full story
Optimize workflow

As nonprofits dive in to serve the public interest, it’s important to have an administrative workflow in place. With TriNet online payroll processing, tax reporting and remittance, PTO tracking and enterprise-level reporting capabilities, you have a process that gives you time back to focus on what matters.

Plus, our online self-service tools make it easy for staff to manage benefits, view pay information and update direct deposit, which means you’ll spend less time on these day-to-day issues.

Challenge

Jericho Project found they were spending much of their time managing and synchronizing key HR functions across multiple vendors.

Solution

TriNet provides Jericho with a unified full-service HR solution that gives their leadership more time to focus on their mission.

Read their full story
Meet your HR ally

Nonprofits face tight budgets, employee turnover and raising funds―often without a full-time HR department. Count on TriNet to help manage your HR smoothly. Whether it’s a simple question or a complex issue, a team of experts is ready to tackle your HR concerns. They can provide nonprofit HR compliance advice, give you best practice recommendations and help manage payroll and benefits administration.
1.5 million

Nonprofit organizations registered in the U.S.1

1 National Center for Charitable Statistics, The Nonprofit Sector in Brief (Jan 2019).

0%

Nonprofits cited staff shortage as a challenge in the face of planning a new digital strategy2

2 NTEN, 2005 Digital Outlook Report (Feb 2017)..

Attract the talent you need for your mission

It’s not easy to attract talent if you don’t offer the basics like benefit plan options and retirement planning. You also need to build a great place to work and a solid talent management strategy. With TriNet, you have an expert to depend on for best practices guidance and support, so you can focus on your mission.

Working together for you

Explore Our Services

Customer Stories

TriNet is really beneficial for us because they have a background in nonprofits. They understand the different complexities of being a 501(c)(3).
Sabrina Perales
Director of Operations, Pat Tillman Foundation
View This Story
