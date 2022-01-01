01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Other Industries

HR for Other Industries

Full-service HR to help you go farther.

HR solutions for other Industries

Safeguard your valuation

At TriNet, we understand every industry is unique and can pose vastly different demands. No matter what you need to get the most out of your business, we have the HR experience in place to help you address it. Get the HR expertise, technology, payroll and access to premium benefits you need to get back to business.

TriNet has the experience to help

Save time so you can focus on your business

Our powerful, all-in-one technology platform streamlines many time-consuming administrative tasks such as payroll and benefits administration, while our online self-service tools make it easy for employees to view pay information, check benefits and request time off. This means you get time back to focus on everything that makes your business great.

Save time so you can focus on your business

Customer Success Story

Challenge
UPtv, a leading TV network, sought more intuitive, self-service HR technology and expertise to support a richer employee experience.

Solution
TriNet’s comprehensive HR solution simplifies payroll functions and benefits administration freeing up their team to focus on employee engagement and professional development opportunities.

Read their full story
UPtv

Secure and retain top talent

By offering access to a wide range of attractive benefits, a seamless HR support experience and online tools that assist in managing and supporting your employees, TriNet can help you compete against much larger companies for top talent—and help you keep them on the team for the long haul.

Secure and retain top talent with TriNet

0%

High-growth professional services firms listing “hiring better talent” as a strategic objective1

Hinge Marketing, 2018 High Growth Study: Consulting Firm Edition (Jan 2019).

Mitigate risk while building a strong company culture

From strategic consulting for sensitive employee matters to compliance counseling and even employment practices risk mitigation, we provide comprehensive HR guidance and support every step of the way. This not only helps you stay on top of evolving employment issues and regulations, but also lets you focus on maintaining your unique culture.

Mitigate risk while building your business

0%

Employees filing discrimination suits who accuse the company of retaliation after reporting a harassment complaint1

Hiscox, 2017 Hiscox Guide to Employee Lawsuits (Nov 2017).

Working together for you

Explore Our Services

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

