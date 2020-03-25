01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
HOME > TRENDS & INSIGHTS > ARTICLES > TO OUR VALUED...
People Matter

To Our Valued Customers From TriNet President and CEO Burton Goldfield

March 25, 2020

To Our Valued Customers

As we come together to navigate this challenging global event, our thoughts go out to those impacted by COVID-19. TriNet continues to closely monitor the situation and is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for preventing spread of the virus.

Human resources is about people and, at TriNet, nothing matters more to us than our team and you–the people we serve. We have been working diligently to make sure we are doing all we can to help our TriNet colleagues and customers remain healthy and safe, while also doing our part to flatten the curve on this pandemic.

We are here to help and are committed to providing full-service HR solutions and expert resources to answer your important HR-related questions as you adjust your business for the impact of COVID-19. This includes our recent COVID-19 webinar and blog series created specifically for small and medium size businesses.

To protect TriNet colleagues across the nation and those in their communities, as well as continuing to serve and support our customers during this unprecedented situation, we rapidly implemented changes to our internal business operations. The changes implemented are in line with our robust business continuity plan for pandemic response.

This includes transitioning the majority of TriNet colleagues to work from home and halting all non-critical travel. We are also providing colleagues with resources to help them care for themselves and their families, such as additional paid time off, employee assistance plans and access to Teladoc services. However, still ensuring that we provide continuous service to your employees and business.

We value the trust you place in us and remain steadfast in our responsibility to help support your people and your business. We are honored to serve you as we come together in this uncertain time.

Please stay safe and healthy.

Regards,

Burton Goldfield
President & CEO

This communication is for informational purposes only; is not legal, tax or accounting advice. Click here for the full disclaimer.

TriNet will always offer you an unsubscribe option on non-mandatory communications. Role based, mandatory communications, such as this email, are generally required by law and not subject to an unsubscribe option. Please reach out to your TriNet account team if you would like to change who receives mandatory TriNet communications at your company.

© 2020 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies. Our mailing address: One Park Place, Suite 600 Dublin, CA 94568

Related Articles

Are You Ready for 2022? HR Tips to Help Your Business Thrive This Year
It’s 2022 and if the last two years have taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected. This year is already bringing more pandemic-related challenges for many and nobody can...
Supporting Employee Well-Being as Your Business Returns to the Workplace
The start of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many small and medium-size businesses to rapidly pivot how they do business. For most companies, this meant the move to a remote...
Helpful Voting Tips for Transgender Community This Election Season
October 11 was National Coming Out Day, and one of the key reminders for all of us, is that the act of coming out is not a one and done event. For members of the LGBTQIA+...
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy