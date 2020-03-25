To Our Valued Customers

As we come together to navigate this challenging global event, our thoughts go out to those impacted by COVID-19. TriNet continues to closely monitor the situation and is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for preventing spread of the virus.

Human resources is about people and, at TriNet, nothing matters more to us than our team and you–the people we serve. We have been working diligently to make sure we are doing all we can to help our TriNet colleagues and customers remain healthy and safe, while also doing our part to flatten the curve on this pandemic.

We are here to help and are committed to providing full-service HR solutions and expert resources to answer your important HR-related questions as you adjust your business for the impact of COVID-19. This includes our recent COVID-19 webinar and blog series created specifically for small and medium size businesses.

To protect TriNet colleagues across the nation and those in their communities, as well as continuing to serve and support our customers during this unprecedented situation, we rapidly implemented changes to our internal business operations. The changes implemented are in line with our robust business continuity plan for pandemic response.

This includes transitioning the majority of TriNet colleagues to work from home and halting all non-critical travel. We are also providing colleagues with resources to help them care for themselves and their families, such as additional paid time off, employee assistance plans and access to Teladoc services. However, still ensuring that we provide continuous service to your employees and business.

We value the trust you place in us and remain steadfast in our responsibility to help support your people and your business. We are honored to serve you as we come together in this uncertain time.

Please stay safe and healthy.

Regards,



Burton Goldfield

President & CEO