Saluting the Millions of Small Businesses that do Incredible Things

Ask someone what they think about when they hear the term “small business” and you’ll likely receive a wide range of responses. In fact, perceptions of what defines a small business may vary greatly depending on someone’s age or occupation, among other variables. To some, a small business may be a restaurant, car dealership or dry cleaner. To others, the term may refer to an ad agency, law firm or technology consulting practice. Of course, all of these answers are correct.

There is no shortage of companies that fall into the small business category because there is no shortage of entrepreneurs launching companies and pursuing their dreams. There are over 30 million of these enterprises, each employing between one and 500 employees. They’re growing, hiring and contributing greatly to our communities nationwide. So, whether you run a small business, work for one or purchase goods or services from one, you are participating in the engine of our nation’s economy.

As we approach Small Business Saturday, my colleagues and I at TriNet recognize the millions of people who build, operate and support small businesses. As our national branding campaign emphasizes—these people matter. I am fortunate to be able to see firsthand the amazing things these entrepreneurs do every day through my leadership role at TriNet. I never cease to be amazed by the drive and persistence that so many small business founders and supporters exhibit as they pursue their vision.

I am likewise encouraged about our nation’s future because so many of these enterprises are focused on growing and achieving incredible outcomes that benefit our society. They’re demonstrating the power of the free market system and the role of innovation in driving change for the good. From developing cures for devastating diseases, to serving and empowering overlooked groups, to making our communities safer, to supporting an abundance of local causes and charities, the list goes on and on.

On this Small Business Saturday, we recognize our many small business clients and take inspiration from their dedication and commitment to a wide range of worthwhile causes. Here are just a few examples:

• Gritstone Oncology, Inc. develops tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. Gritstone’s approach focuses on the individual nature of a patient’s tumor and seeks to generate a therapeutic immune response in these patients by unleashing the natural power of a patient’s immune system to recognize tumor antigens in order to destroy cancer cells. They are tackling the fundamental challenges at the intersection of cancer biology, immunology and immunotherapy design.

• Bunker Labs is a national network of veteran entrepreneurs dedicated to helping new veteran entrepreneurs start their own businesses. They are committed to seeing that every entrepreneur in the veteran community has the network, tools and resources they need to start their own business. Since its founding, Bunker Labs has generated over 3,600 business connections and created over 1,000 jobs for veterans.

• Another inspirational story is unfolding at Dia&Co, a fast-growing retail service dedicated to meeting the plus size community’s full range of style needs. With the latest data and technology, they’ve created a shopping experience centered around serving women who have been ignored for far too long by the fashion industry.

• We’re also seeing great things from ShotSpotter, which provides precision-policing solutions for law enforcement to help deter gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. The company delivers the nation’s leading gunshot detection, location and forensic analysis system, and is trusted by over 100 cities. The company’s culture is centered on developing products that contribute to a safer world.

These and many other innovative enterprises are illustrative of the thousands of small businesses TriNet serves every day. Our unique vertical model reflects their diversity and our focus on tailoring our products to meet their specific needs. By providing them with access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll and real-time technology—we enable them to spend their time fulfilling their missions—and do incredible things. We look forward to recognizing, encouraging and celebrating them on Small Business Saturday—just as we do each and every day of the year.