ShotSpotter is the leader in gunshot detection solutions to help law enforcement identify, locate and deter gun violence. The speed and accuracy of the company’s technology enables rapid response to active shooters by law enforcement, ultimately reducing gun violence and restoring the police as trusted guardians of the community. ShotSpotter solutions are installed in more than 90 locations across the U.S.



For ShotSpotter, HR compliance had become complex because their growing, innovative team is based in nearly 20 states. The TriNet platform allows ShotSpotter leadership to spend more time on their fight against gun violence—and less time navigating each state’s payroll tax requirements, workers’ compensation and varying employment laws. With a balance of HR expertise and self-service tools, ShotSpotter gets compliance support and HR guidance based on changing requirements for all their employees regardless of location. When it comes time to selecting benefits, employees can only choose carriers and plans that are fully supported and meet coverage requirements in their location. In addition, ShotSpotter has gained peace of mind knowing that their employees can access their benefits in real time and that their benefit plans comply with regulations.