Dan Marzullo
Dan spends his time writing, advising, and speaking about entrepreneurship and career development. He’s driven by helping others forge their own path to reach new levels in their careers.
Benefits
How Does Offering a 401k Benefit an Employer?
March 19, 2019 ・4 mins read
Culture
How to Manage Conflict and Take Workplace Disciplinary Action
March 4, 2019 ・3 mins read
Benefits
Why Workplace Daycare is Growing in Popularity
From flexible work arrangement to workplace meals, there have been a lot of creative and trending office perks. The latest? Workplace daycare.
February 27, 2019 ・4 mins read
Benefits
What Does Paid Time Off Cost the Employer?
Sure, offering more vacation time is a great recruitment tool and will keep employees happy. But what does paid time off cost the employer?
February 20, 2019 ・3 mins read
Performance Management
What is a Labor Cost Distribution Report?
February 6, 2019 ・3 mins read
Payroll
6 Payroll Improvement Ideas
Wasting time, energy, and money streamlining your payroll process? Here are 6 payroll improvement ideas to put into action.
January 31, 2019 ・3 mins read
Benefits
What is 401k Discrimination Testing?
Many companies offer 401k options, some even offer 401k matching. But how do you conduct 401k descrimination testing to ensure you're staying compliant?
January 15, 2019 ・4 mins read
Payroll
What’s the Definition of a Highly Compensated Employee?
January 11, 2019 ・3 mins read
Benefits
Can Employers Offer Cash in Lieu of Benefits?
Health care is expensive and complicated. So can employers instead offer their workers cash in lieu of benefits? That might be even more complicated.
December 6, 2018 ・3 mins read
Benefits
What Qualifies for an Unpaid vs. Paid Leave of Absence?
Between medical leave, vacation, and parental leave, which are you legally required offer your employees? Which ones qualify as a paid leave of absence?
October 8, 2018 ・4 mins read
Benefits
Employee Benefits Can Increase Productivity
Employee benefits do more than just help your recruiting process. They make existing employees even more productive. Sound counterintuitive? Read on.
July 25, 2018 ・4 mins read
