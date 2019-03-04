01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Trends & Insights How to Manage...

Culture

How to Manage Conflict and Take Workplace Disciplinary Action

March 4, 2019 ·

workplace-conflict-disciplinary-action.jpg
TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

As much as we’d like to assume the best of everyone, rule-breaking and misbehavior are inevitable in the workplace. In such situations, disciplinary action may be required. But how do you go about these delicate situations? Here are a few helpful tips for managing conflicts and dealing with sensitive disciplinary actions.

What is Considered a Disciplinary Action at Work?


Workplace disciplinary action is a response to some form of misbehavior or rule-breaking at work. The rules that employees are expected to follow are usually defined in the company handbook or rulebook. Clearly documenting expectations regarding employee behavior — and what constitutes misbehavior — can ensure that everyone’s on the same page about what is defined as acceptable and not acceptable.

Moreover, an outline of appropriate and inappropriate behavior should be accompanied by associated disciplinary action. For example, failure to perform well or comply with managerial inquiries might result in warnings-- perhaps one or two-- after which the employee is terminated.

On the other hand, instances of harassment at work may have a no-tolerance policy. Examples of behavior that warrants a disciplinary action of work might fall under the following categories: failure to perform the job function properly, misconduct, or severe offense or felony.

Are There Different Types of Workplace Disciplinary Action?


There are many types of workplace disciplinary action that can be defined by the employer. For example, verbal warnings are usually the first and lowest form of action taken after someone misbehaves. Written documents, such as a letter of reprimand, are also used to ensure that the employee was informed of the disciplinary action and given adequate opportunity to correct their wrongdoings.

More formally, a performance improvement plan (PIP) can be used to outline goals and expectations for improvement, as well as an outline for following them. These types of disciplinary actions all operate on the belief that the employee is well-informed of their misbehavior early and often. This ensures that the action is legal and well-documented, preventing any lawsuits or other issues with employee fairness and equality.

Who Needs to Be Involved?


Those involved in the workplace disciplinary action depends on the offense. However, it’s usually always important to involve the HR department. This is because professionals can help the manager or other reporting parties with collecting and documenting evidence of the offense. This can help keep the employee’s record accurate and ensure that their offenses are well-documented over time. An alternative is to use performance management software, which is a cost-efficient option that will help document employee behavior and lead you through performance reviews.

How to Track Progress Made on the Recommendations


Another benefit of offering these improvement plan documents and recording instances of misbehavior in the HR department is that it allows employers to track progress on the individual’s improvement. If someone was underperforming in their marketing role, for example, the PIP might have outlined specific goals for boosting that performance.

The manager and employee should work together to keep track of these progress points according to the recommendations. This makes sure that everyone is on the same page about which improvements are being made and how this affects the employee’s role at the company.

Trending now

7 Steps to Improve Your Employee Onboarding Process
Poor onboarding can have many disastrous effects. It can set a new employee up for...
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers...
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not...
rise-nav_banner.jpg

Inspirational stories and on-the-ground perspectives shaping the future of work.

RISE Now

Additional Articles

Creative thanksgiving ideas

CULTURE

10 Creative Ideas for Your Office Thanksgiving Celebration

You don’t need to give your employees a full-blown feast to show how thankful you are for them and all they do. Read about Thanksgiving employee engagement ideas to successfully...

November 1, 2023

National Disability Employment Awareness Month

DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION

Supporting Employees with Disabilities: What You Need to Know

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) which celebrates the impactful contributions from persons with disabilities to our country, the economy, and the...

October 30, 2023

Why-Pronouns-Matter_thumbnail.jpg

DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION

Why Pronouns Matter When Building an Equitable Culture

In order to build an equitable culture, it is important to meet the needs of your diverse workforce. It starts with understanding the unique needs of your employees and addressing...

October 18, 2023

Log In
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information