Dan Marzullo | TriNet
InsightsDan Marzullo
Dan Marzullo

Dan Marzullo

Dan spends his time writing, advising, and speaking about entrepreneurship and career development. He’s driven by helping others forge their own path to reach new levels in their careers.
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification