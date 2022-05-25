Dan Marzullo
Dan spends his time writing, advising, and speaking about entrepreneurship and career development. He’s driven by helping others forge their own path to reach new levels in their careers.
53 Articles
Benefits
Third-party Sick Pay: Everything You Need to Know
Third-party sick pay enables employees who are sick, injured, or temporarily disabled to receive compensation while they are out of work.
July 2, 2025 ・5 mins read
HR Essentials
5 Reasons You Should Turn Down a Client
It's tempting to take every job that crosses your path, but we're here to say it’s okay to say sayonara to those that may impact you negatively
May 5, 2025 ・7 mins read
Performance Management
6 Tips On How to Be the Boss Without Being Bossy
Being a better leader isn’t just a way to increase your likability — it can boost productivity and revenue.
March 1, 2025 ・4 mins read
Talent
Flexible Work Arrangements & Remote Work
Maybe your employees have returned to work post-COVID but continue to voice their desire for remote opportunities- there are many questions that come up when discussing flexible work arrangements.
December 4, 2023 ・24 mins read
Compliance
How Often Should a Company Perform Fire and Safety Drills?
Curious to know more about how often a company should practice fire and safety drills? Find out the right schedule and when to refresh this important training.
February 13, 2023 ・7 mins read
Talent
Personal vs. Professional References for New Hires
What is the difference between a personal and a professional reference, and which is more beneficial for those seeking employment? Find out here.
February 1, 2023 ・7 mins read
Talent
The Importance of Upskilling Leaders and Managers
How important is it for businesses to make upskilling available for managers? Learn about the skills leaders need and how they can get them.
January 29, 2023 ・7 mins read
Talent
8 Fun Recruitment Ideas for an Upcoming Job Fair
Need to stand out at a job fair with new recruitment ideas? Don’t sweat it. Check out 8 ways to stand head and shoulders above the competition.
January 6, 2023 ・7 mins read
Performance Management
Does Offering a Wellness Stipend Really Incentivize Potential Employees?
Wellness programs can be personalized to fit the needs of the company and the individual employees. The choices are vast and can be coupled with other services to boost the wellness of the employees.
January 4, 2023 ・7 mins read
Talent
HR Headaches: What to Do When a Former Employee Badmouths Your Organization
A company’s reputation is one of its greatest assets, so when a former worker speaks ill of an organization, it can hurt. Here are tips for handling these situations.
November 28, 2022 ・7 mins read
Talent
5 Reasons Not to Ignore Employee Complaints and Warning Signs
Human resource managers must understand that each deserves attention, no matter what the complaint is about or how seemingly unimportant it may seem.
November 16, 2022 ・7 mins read
Culture
10 Creative Ideas for Company-Wide Volunteer Days
A survey of employees showed that 71% say it’s essential to work somewhere supportive of volunteering. Try these ideas for volunteer days at your organization.
November 10, 2022 ・7 mins read
Talent
6 Ways to Show Appreciation for Veteran Employees and Contractors
Here are 6 tips for how to show appreciation to military veteran employees, customers, contractors, and their families.
November 4, 2022 ・7 mins read
Culture
Top 2022 Employee Complaints and How to Address Them
What are workers’ common complaints in 2022 and what are solutions employers can implement to address them and retain staff? Find out, here.
September 7, 2022 ・7 mins read
Payroll
How Much Should Organizations Raise Wages to Combat Inflation?
Most companies realize the need to give employees a raise, but how much is enough? Where do organizations draw the line? Learn more here.
August 31, 2022 ・7 mins read
Talent
5 HR Technologies for Improved Recruiting and Hiring
Here are 5 must-have HR tools, apps, and software to improve your recruiting, hiring, and human resources efforts as a whole.
August 4, 2022 ・7 mins read
Talent
6 Reasons Offering Career Development Benefits Companies
The companies that embrace professional development will see an improved culture, a healthier work environment, and more engaged, skilled workers.
July 24, 2022 ・7 mins read
Culture
10 Ways to Make a Hybrid Work Environment More Inclusive
A flexible work environment is a win-win for employers and employees. Consider these tips to ensure all workers are included and supported.
June 30, 2022 ・7 mins read
Diversity & Inclusion
How to Respect Cultural Differences When Managing a Global Team
What specific steps can you take to ensure that all of your global employees are honored and respected? Utilize this guide as a starting point.
June 16, 2022 ・7 mins read
Compliance
What Is California's “Kin Care” Law?
California-based HR managers and organizations looking to expand into the state need to know vital information about this employment law.
June 12, 2022 ・7 mins read
Culture
The Most Impactful Leaders Do These 10 Things
These are the skills and qualities effective leaders have.
May 25, 2022 ・7 mins read
