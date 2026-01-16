What’s the Difference Between Paid and Unpaid Leave?

What is paid leave?

Paid leave means the employee continues receiving wages while away from work. This pay can come from:

The employer (e.g., PTO, paid sick leave, paid parental leave)

A state program (e.g., Paid Family and Medical Leave or Temporary Disability Insurance)

What is unpaid leave?

Unpaid leave means wages stop, but the employee may still receive:

Job protection

Benefits continuation

Reinstatement rights

Federal examples include FMLA and USERRA.

Is FMLA Paid or Unpaid?

FMLA (the Family and Medical Leave Act) provides unpaid, job-protected leave for qualifying family and medical reasons.

However, employees may be allowed—or required—to substitute accrued paid leave (such as PTO or sick leave) while on FMLA. This does not make FMLA paid. It simply means the employee is using their own paid time concurrently.

Key FMLA protections:

Up to 12 weeks per year (26 weeks for military caregiver leave)

per year (26 weeks for military caregiver leave) Continued group health insurance on the same terms

Job reinstatement to the same or an equivalent role

Source: U.S. Department of Labor (dol.gov)

Who Is Eligible for FMLA?

An employee must:

Have worked for the employer for at least 12 months Have worked at least 1,250 hours in the past 12 months Work at a location where the employer has 50+ employees within 75 miles

Not all employers or employees qualify.

Source: U.S. Department of Labor (dol.gov)

Do Employers Have to Pay for Jury Duty, Voting Leave, or Military Leave?

Not always—this depends on the law and the jurisdiction.

Jury Duty

Federal law does not require paid jury duty leave.

require paid jury duty leave. Many states do—some require full pay, partial pay, or unpaid time off with job protection.

Voting Leave

Federal law does not mandate paid voting leave.

mandate paid voting leave. Some states require paid time off to vote, others require unpaid protected time, and some have no mandate.

Military Leave (USERRA)

USERRA guarantees job protection, reinstatement, and benefit rights.

It does not require employers to pay employees during military leave.

require employers to pay employees during military leave. Some employers voluntarily offer paid military leave.

Source: U.S. Department of Labor (dol.gov)

Example of state variation:

State A: Requires paid time off for jury duty

State B: Requires unpaid time off but with job protection

State C: No jury duty protections beyond federal anti-retaliation rules

What Counts as Parental Leave vs. PFML?

Employer-Provided Parental Leave

This is a company benefit. Employers decide:

Whether it’s paid

How long it lasts

Who qualifies

State Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) or TDI

Some states offer government-run wage replacement programs for bonding with a new child or for serious health conditions.

These programs differ by state in:

Pay percentage

Maximum weekly benefit

Duration

Eligibility rules

Job protection

States + DC with PFML or TDI-style programs include (non-exhaustive):

California

New York

New Jersey

Rhode Island

Washington

Massachusetts

Connecticut

Oregon

Colorado

Maryland

Delaware

Maine

Minnesota

Washington, D.C.

Source: National Conference of State Legislatures (ncsl.org)