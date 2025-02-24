Sabbatical Leave 101: Considerations for Creating and Implementing a Policy

Have you been looking for a way to boost employee morale? Or perhaps you're looking for ways to make your job listing more attractive to the right potential hire.

According to the Society for Human Resource Management, approximately 5% of employers now offer paid sabbatical leave, while 11% of employers offer unpaid sabbaticals. But what exactly makes a "sabbatical" different from any other vacation or long-term leave? In this article, we'll look at what is a sabbatical leave, all the different types, considerations to crafting them, and why it might just be the perk your company may want to offer.

Why Do Employees Request Sabbatical Leaves?

There are many reasons why a person might want to take an extended leave from their job. Here's a breakdown of some common reasons people give for taking advantage of their company's sabbatical leave policy.

Professional growth

Sabbaticals can be used to acquire new skills, gain new experiences or explore different aspects of one's field. For example, a market research director for a luxury brand might take a sabbatical to find out what streetwear trends are happening in Copenhagen this summer. A product development professional for an outdoors brand might take one of their latest designs on a large portion of the Appalachian Trail, meticulously documenting the pros and cons of certain gear and making a guide for customers who might want to take similar trips.

Research and study

For academics, a sabbatical often involves dedicated time for research, writing, or studying a specific topic in-depth. This is often reserved for tenured college professors, typically in research-heavy fields. Think of it as a mix of pursuing a passion project and working on career development.

Rest and renewal

A sabbatical can also serve as a break from the daily grind, providing an opportunity to rest, recharge, and refresh from burnout. Sometimes wellness programs and "mental health days" once or twice a year may not be enough. In fact, burnout is one common reasons that employees leave their positions. A recent study by Forbes revealed that nearly 20% of workers think of quitting every day due to burnout.

Common Paid Sabbatical Policies

Most paid sabbatical programs are structured as follows: employees receive “X” weeks of paid sabbatical after completing “Y” years of service with the company.

Typically, the sabbatical duration is one month.

Sabbaticals may be offered after five years of employment, although some programs may provide them as early as four years. Additionally, some companies offer sabbaticals every five years rather than just at the five-year mark.

Overall, these programs recognize that uninterrupted time off work can benefit both the individual and their work approach. They are often framed as opportunities for personal growth, such as learning, volunteering, spending time with family, traveling, or focusing on health. In return, these programs can also help serve as a valuable means for retaining employees long-term.

Are Sabbaticals Paid or Unpaid Leave?

It all depends on your company's policy. Typically, paid sabbaticals are earned after a certain consecutive length of time working at the company.

Unpaid sabbaticals may be more cost effective for companies. They may be shorter, which can help minimize the chances of leaving posts unfilled.

Although a sabbatical can be seen as a type of career break, there is at least one big difference: With a sabbatical, the person remains an employee. Otherwise, taking a career break may mean simply deciding to stop working for a while. .

What Are the Benefits of Taking a Sabbatical Leave?

Harvard Business Review conducted some comprehensive research on employees who had taken sabbaticals to gain insights into their time off. This study provided a detailed, qualitative picture of career break strategies and the practical, mental and physical impact of an extended leave. Sabbatical-takers who took a "working holiday" to focus on a passion project ended up largely returning to their work with new confidence about how to make that work fit them.

One employee explained, “Coming back and choosing my role and really owning what it means to be in this role has changed.” Many participants claimed a new and welcomed sense of independence. As one interviewee described it, “I think I’m a better leader now, not asking permission.” Their newfound confidence also led them to draw clearer personal boundaries to maintain a work-life balance.

Professional or personal time off allows employees to feel more rested, confident and renewed in their roles.

What Are the Benefits of Offering a Sabbatical Leave?

While it may seem like an extended leave is primarily an employee benefit, there's evidence that sabbaticals can benefit employers too. This reflects the value of taking a human capital management approach to your workforce and seeing it as an asset to be invested in rather than an expense.

A happier workforce

Offering sabbaticals demonstrates a company’s commitment to work-life balance and long-term employee welfare, which can strengthen loyalty and help reduce turnover. It's the kind of perk that might help you attract talent in a competitive hiring market.

Employees who know they have the opportunity to take a break and return to their careers with new skills or insights are more likely to feel invested in their roles and the company’s success. This positive reinforcement can create a more collaborative and enthusiastic work environment. Employees who feel valued by their employers are more content and inclined to contribute creatively and effectively to the company’s goals.

Higher employee retention

You might have some underlying fears about whether your employees will actually return from their extended leave. The good news: according to The Sabbatical Project, a research organization dedicated to sabbaticals, 80% of people who go on sabbatical ultimately return to their work.

Low or falling retention rates could mean that a large proportion of your workers is very unhappy or burnt out in their roles. In that case, it might be worth taking a closer look at your employee benefits, company culture and overall measures of employee satisfaction.

A better understanding of your workforce

When an employee prepares to take a sabbatical, you might consider hiring a temp to fill the position. But if your company would struggle if someone takes a sabbatical, it may be an indication that your team might benefit from enhanced tools and support to collaborate effectively.

Take the opportunity to understand better what happens when that person is gone:

What’s your potential risk to key personnel?

What happens if that person quits?

What responsibilities were they carrying that they should be delegating? Who might step up to the plate in their absence?

What kind of ideas and creative energy might they bring with their career break return?

Can you think of any stretch and growth opportunities for employees who can step into that role for a little bit?

What to Consider While Crafting a Sabbatical Policy

Sabbaticals are relatively flexible perks. As an employer, consider crafting a policy that aligns with your company's needs and capabilities. No matter what type of policy you adopt, make sure it's clearly outlined in your employee handbook and made known to each and every employee. Here are a few things to consider for your policy:

Eligibility criteria

Who can take a sabbatical?

Tenure-based. Employees must have been with the company for a certain number of years (e.g., 5, 7, or 10 years) before being eligible.

Employees must have been with the company for a certain number of years (e.g., 5, 7, or 10 years) before being eligible. Performance-based. Employees must meet specific performance metrics or evaluations to be eligible.

Employees must meet specific performance metrics or evaluations to be eligible. Role-based. Sabbaticals may be offered to certain roles or departments based on organizational needs.

Duration and frequency

How long will the sabbatical last?

Fixed duration. Offer a set length of sabbatical time (e.g., 3, 6 or 12 months) after a specified number of years of service.

Offer a set length of sabbatical time (e.g., 3, 6 or 12 months) after a specified number of years of service. Flexible duration. Allow employees to choose the length of their sabbatical within a certain range.

Allow employees to choose the length of their sabbatical within a certain range. Frequency limits. Specify how often employees can take a sabbatical (e.g., once every 5 years).

Compensation

How, if at all, will the employee be paid over the course of their sabbatical?

Full salary. Pay employees their regular salary during their sabbatical.

Pay employees their regular salary during their sabbatical. Partial salary. Offer a reduced salary or stipend during the sabbatical period.

Offer a reduced salary or stipend during the sabbatical period. Unpaid. Allow employees to take an unpaid sabbatical.

Request process

Most often, employees must submit a formal request outlining their sabbatical leave . You may want to establish a review process involving supervisors or a sabbatical committee to evaluate and approve requests.

Reintegration

How will you make sure the sabbatical-taker can smoothly return to their role?

Job security. It is important that employees feel they can return to their previous position or a similar role.

It is important that employees feel they can return to their previous position or a similar role. Transition plan. Develop a plan for handing over responsibilities and reintegrating the employee upon their return.

Purpose of sabbatical

Will you mandate that the sabbatical have a particular purpose? The standard reasons include:

Professional development. Encourage employees to pursue further education, research, or skill development.

Encourage employees to pursue further education, research, or skill development. Personal growth. Allow time for personal pursuits, travel, or family matters.

Allow time for personal pursuits, travel, or family matters. Volunteer work. Support employees in engaging in volunteer or community service activities.

Reporting and accountability

You can require employees to provide leave of absence letters, updates and reports during the sabbatical, and retrospectives on their experience. Upon their return, assess the impact of the sabbatical on the employee’s performance and the organization’s needs. What went well and how can the process be enhanced?

