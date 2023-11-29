Human Capital Management Trends: 5 Major Developments

Human resource professionals are no strangers to change. Economic factors, generational changes, technology shifts, and other elements transform operating norms on a regular basis. One shift that has been picking up speed in recent years is the human capital management approach to what is traditionally called human resources.
It's enlightening to follow human capital management trends. We can learn how organizations are using them to push their success forward. We can think about ways to get ahead of the trends and gain a competitive advantage. In this article, we'll review HR trends and how they may affect your company's workplace.
Until recently, employees had been viewed as a business expense. The HCM concept flips that and operates on the premise that employees are an asset.
HCM includes processes that have always been found under the HR umbrella, like onboarding, payroll processing, and administering benefits. The difference with HCM lies in the functions added to the list, like talent development, performance management, and employee engagement. For the former processes, HCM uses technology to streamline things and gain efficiency. That allows more time and attention for investing in employees through those latter functions.
One of the most prevalent human resources trends involves finding ways to deal with the workforce skills shortage. A recent study by Manpower Group found that 75% of employers experience difficulty filling open roles.
With Baby Boomers retiring at an explosive pace, many traditional positions can't be filled by Millennials and Gen Z. This challenge is known as the "skills gap."
A few of the human capital management strategies that may help mitigate this issue are:
Another crucial HR strategy fueled by an HCM approach is focusing on building leaders, not just managers.
Leaders play a vital role in planning and executing organizational success. Companies are setting up HCM processes to:
Focusing on the awareness of mental and physical health is one of the most impactful current and future HR trends. This trend is multi-faceted and may include the following actions:
Companies are increasingly seeing that investing in their employees' well-being is a beneficial thing to do and a strategic imperative. It helps to attract and retain talent, drives performance, and increases engagement.
Until recently, employers set work requirements. Inflexible work schedules dictated where employees may work and many other elements of the work week. People management, or People Ops, has helped change that, with the help of virtual solutions and tech advancements. Remote and hybrid work are much more common now.
This has been changing since the COVID pandemic, but current HR trends show that the hybrid model is becoming more prominent. It gives people the flexibility to work remotely some of the time while still affording the chance to colloborate with co-workers in a structured office. A study by AT&T says the hybrid model is expected to reach 81% of the workplace in 2024. Millennial work expectations, formed in part by the pandemic, place working remotely as one of the most important job benefits, sometimes even surpassing salary requirements.
In light of this trend, one of the most strategic HR solutions from a talent management standpoint is to offer plenty of flexibility in every role. A people-first approach (instead of rigid schedules) approach helps to increase productivity and employee engagement and reduce turnover.
The last HCM trend deals with data. Human resources information management leverages data to help employers make more informed decisions.
HR tech companies are using advanced algorithms and machine learning to identify patterns and correlations within historical data. These tools help predict future workforce trends, challenges, and opportunities. HR tech trends in artificial intelligence are becoming a pivotal in helping to successfully manage an organization's recruiting, retention, training, and succession planning initiatives.
Strategic human resource management can also use analytics for studying employee behavior, preferences, and performance. This knowledge helps companies stay competitive and agile.
