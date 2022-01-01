Smart HR starts with a powerful platform.
A full-service HR platform can play a critical role in your business. And the breadth and depth of your platform is particularly important as an SMB grows. Learn the most important features to look for when choosing an HR tech platform.
Get our eGuide
I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.
An intuitive HR platform should feature all of these benefits and more:
- Applicant Tracking: Create new job posts, screen candidates, and posts to job boards easily
- New Hire Onboarding: Grow your business with easy-to-use tools for setting up payroll and benefits
- Robust Benefits Administration: Manage and administer benefits your employees love with open enrollment and plan comparison tools
- Expense Management: Easily upload, submit, and approve expenses
Download your eGuide, Choosing the Best HR Technology Platform: What SMBs Should Know