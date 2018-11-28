Third-party Sick Pay: Everything You Need to Know

Third-party sick pay is a benefit that some companies provide for employees. This coverage, typically part of an employee’s benefits package, applies to illnesses and nonwork-related accidents. It enables employees who are sick, injured, or temporarily disabled to receive compensation while they are out of work. Third-party sick pay is made in the form of short-term or long-term disability payments.

How Does Third-Party Sick Pay Work?

Third-party sick payments are similar to an employee’s regular paycheck, except employees get a percentage of their normal gross pay. Another difference is that these checks are

issued by the insurance company or third-party provider. Both the employee and employer must keep records of the payments received while the worker is away from the job. If the third-party payer acts as the employer's agent, then the employer is responsible for:

Social Security and Medicare withholdings

Federal Unemployment Tax (FUTA)

State Unemployment Tax (SUTA)

However, the situation is different if the third-party payer is not the employer's agent. In that case, the third party is responsible for paying the employer's portion of those taxes. There are exceptions where one party can transfer tax liability to the other. Note also that regulations can vary between regions. For more details on how long short-term disability typically lasts and how it compares to third-party sick pay, check out this article on the duration of short-term disability.