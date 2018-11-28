Third-party Sick Pay: Everything You Need to Know

Dave, an employee of Edgewood Corporation, was seriously injured in a car accident on January 1, 2022. Dave’s last day of work was December 31, 2021. The accident wasn’t job-related.



Key, an insurance company that wasn’t an agent of the employer, paid Dave $2,000 sick pay each month for 10 months, beginning in January 2022. Dave submitted a Form W-4S to Key, requesting $210 be withheld from each payment for federal income tax. Dave received no payments from Edgewood, his employer, from January 2022 through October 2022. Dave returned to work on November 1, 2022.



For the policy year in which the car accident occurred, Dave paid a part of the premiums for his coverage, and Edgewood paid the remaining part. The plan was, therefore, a “contributory plan.” During the 3 policy years before the calendar year of the accident, Edgewood paid 70% of the total of the net premiums for its employees’ insurance coverage, and its employees paid 30%.