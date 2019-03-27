Dan Marzullo
Dan spends his time writing, advising, and speaking about entrepreneurship and career development. He’s driven by helping others forge their own path to reach new levels in their careers.
Talent
6 Tips for Handling an Employee's Mental Health Crisis
Here's how to support and respond to a worker experiencing a mental health crisis.
May 19, 2022 ・7 mins read
Culture
How to Maintain Social Responsibility as Your Company Grows
This guide will show you how to determine social responsibility for your company and make it an integral part of your company culture.
May 11, 2022 ・9 mins read
Payroll
Should You Pay Both Your Remote and In-Office Workers More?
Here are the factors for determining whether you should increase the pay of your remote and in-office workers.
May 9, 2022 ・8 mins read
HR Outsourcing
PEO vs. HR Tools: How Both Can Help Your Business as It Grows
PEOs and HRIS offer different services, but they both benefit businesses. The main differenceis that HRIS is just an online software tool, whereas a PEO is a more holistic solution.
March 12, 2022 ・6 mins read
HR Outsourcing
10 Best Recruiting Sites for HR Managers
When hiring ramps up because employers are expecting more revenue, the ubiquity of these 10 virtual job boards becomes helpful.
March 1, 2022 ・6 mins read
Talent
Welcome Letter for Your New Hires (Customizable Template)
Stuck on how to welcome your new hire? Here's a template to help!
February 8, 2022 ・5 mins read
Talent
Customizable Internship Offer Letter
Learn how to draft up an effective and strong internship offer letter.
February 2, 2022 ・5 mins read
Talent
Job Offer Template (for Full and Part-Time Employees)
Every great job offer includes the specific elements that give your new recruit everything they need to go into their first day at work happy and confident.
January 24, 2022 ・5 mins read
Talent
What Do Employees Really Want in a Leader?
Learn what makes a good leader and what employees want when it comes to leadership.
December 16, 2021 ・6 mins read
Culture
3 Sample Company Memos for Mandating Employee Vaccinations
President Biden announced that employers with 100+ employees will need to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated, or otherwise require negative test results on at least a weekly basis to come into the workplace.
October 6, 2021 ・6 mins read
Payroll
What is Subminimum Wage?
Subminimum wage was created to allow employers to pay certain employees below their state’s mandated minimum wage. Here’s why opponents want to end it.
November 12, 2020 ・5 mins read
HR Essentials
How to Send an Invoice by Email
When it comes to getting paid, sending invoices by email can be quick and convenient. Here’s how to stay on top of the process.
June 12, 2020 ・3 mins read
HR Outsourcing
What Features Should You Look for When Choosing an HRIS?
A mobile app, easy onboarding, benefits, payroll, and scheduling are just a few of the features a good HRIS system should have
May 22, 2020 ・5 mins read
Affordable Care Act
SBA, ACA, IRS: What Qualifies as a Small Business?
Here are some of the most popular organizations’ definitions of “small business"
May 4, 2020 ・5 mins read
SMB Matters
How Small Businesses Give Employees Ownership
A guide to employee ownership for your small business
September 20, 2019 ・3 mins read
Benefits
How to Create a Full Benefits Strategy to Keep Employees
Not all benefits are worth the investment, especially when you’re in the early stages of your business. So what benefit package should you offer to employees?
August 20, 2019 ・3 mins read
Benefits
Do Employers Have to Pay for Unused Vacation Time?
The requirements for unused vacation time can vary based on location. We look at some scenarios to consider.
May 3, 2019 ・4 mins read
Talent
Telework vs. Remote Work: Managing Beyond the Office
The differences in telework vs remote work are slight compared to the importance of managers applying the needed skills for both situations.
April 29, 2019 ・5 mins read
Culture
What Is the Value of Employee Commitment?
Employee commitment makes all the difference in building a successful team. Discover the signs of a committed employee on the Zenefits blog.
April 10, 2019 ・6 mins read
Payroll
How to Calculate Gross Pay to Net Pay
When it comes to a paycheck, the less miscommunication the better. Here's how to calculate gross to net pay — and why it matters.
April 8, 2019 ・4 mins read
Talent
When Should a Small Business Hire a CEO?
Many small business owners consider themselves CEOs-- but sometimes you need a little help. Here's when to hire a small business CEO.
March 27, 2019 ・5 mins read
