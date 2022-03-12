PEO vs. HR Tools: How Both Can Help Your Business as It Grows



With a PEO, businesses no longer need to hire and manage their own HR teams.

Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS)

If you're a small to mid-sized business owner, you should have control over how quickly and efficiently you grow. However, without the right tools and a proper HR department, your company may experience unnecessary growing pains. When customers don't get the customer service they expect, you can face:Some businesses use PEOs (professional employer organizations). In contrast, others opt for HR tools like HRM or HRIS software to balance exponential growth with quickly changing business needs. Learn about both with this guide.A PEO is a third-party company that provides:Rather than investing in human resources (HR) management, some companies may use PEOs for personnel and other organizational resources. With a PEO, businesses no longer need to hire and manage their own HR teams.Organizations often outsource HR, benefits, and workers' compensation to a variety of other vendors of platforms, whereas a PEO acts as a single, comprehensive solution for employers. With this solution comes increasing costs.As your company grows, your PEO might take a bigger bite out of your earnings. If you're not careful, it can also eat up more time on your part. In addition, you'll have less control over expenditures or what services your PEO provides. Understand all aspects of the relationship before signing any contracts with an outside vendor.A successful PEO may deliver significant advantages to smaller businesses that don’t have HR abilities or resources to manage broader programs like payroll and HRIS.Weighing the pros and cons is crucial to finding the right fit. PEOs typically offer administrative support such as:These can be a huge relief to small business owners. Some of the pains that can be removed via a PEO include:The main downside of joining a PEO is that employees may have less flexibility with their schedules and more individual responsibility for keeping track of company expenditures. Some of the other disadvantages might include the following:

HR can view and manage various workflows within a platform while automating specific manual tasks, thus allowing greater oversight over employee data and functions.

Weigh your options

HRIS helps businesses manage HR tasks as an internal tool instead of an outsourced service. HR can view and manage various workflows within a platform while automating specific manual tasks, thus allowing greater oversight over employee data and functions.While using HRIS simplifies managing HR from a non-HR position, none of the liability is removed from you. It's still your responsibility to know, understand, and comply with all laws. However, with that responsibility comes control. You're free to organize and carry out your HR processes as you wish. You'll also have access to more information about employees than ever before, allowing for more informed decisions when it comes to hiring or firing.A sturdy HRIS can streamline the processes of:However, getting the ball rolling can be costly and complicated. Although the benefits outweigh the negatives, it's still important to understand all your options before making a decision.HRIS can be a useful tool for an organization to assist in hiring, training, and tracking employees. It can be used as a cost-cutting measure or as a way to maintain the health of the workforce.The best HRIS software tools are those that are:Other nice-to-haves are strong support teams offering customer service via phone or webchat.PEOs and HRIS offer different services, but they both benefit businesses. The main difference between the two is that HRIS is just an online software tool, whereas a PEO is a more holistic solution. With a PEO, you can get the technology of an HRIS and the support of a team to guide businesses along the way as they develop processes and strategies that fit best.While the decision to use a PEO might make sense for a smaller company, it can become burdensome and more expensive as your business grows. This is particularly the case when a dedicated internal HR team is required.If you're still not sure whether to run with a PEO or want to choose an alternative HR system, we've already done the math for you. If you've run the numbers and are considering switching from a PEO to an internally managed payroll and benefits solution, download our free chart to ensure you make the right decision.