3 Sample Company Memos for Mandating Employee Vaccinations

Vaccine mandates in the United States are not a new concept; the government has been mandating vaccinations since 1809, with the influx of smallpox infections in school children. Following the smallpox vaccine mandate, various government agencies (such as the Food and Drug Administration) and regulations emerged to oversee the testing of vaccines. Over time, the judicial branch of the U.S. federal government has played a significant role in vaccine rules, including considering the validity of mandates and the conflict between individual rights vs. public health.Today, as the Delta variant continues to cause sickness and death, many companies are voluntarily imposing vaccine requirements for their workers ahead of a looming federal vaccine mandate affecting workers at businesses with 100 or more employees.In July, Google became the first major tech company to announce a vaccine mandate for its employees looking to return to the office later this fall. The New York Times CEO, Meredith Kopit Levien, told staff members via email that it will require proof of vaccination for those who want to go back to the office. In an internal memo, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told employees that they would now be required to be fully vaccinated to return to the office.he wrote.Companies that fall within President Joe Biden’s new mandate parameters will need to follow the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) new rules to mandate vaccinations or subject employees to weekly testing, though the official rules have not been laid out yet. This mandate will affect roughly 100 million Americans and cost businesses, that fail to comply, tens of thousands of dollars per violation. It remains to be seen when and exactly how this mandate will work. However, preparing company memos can save a lot of headaches later.Rather than scrambling at the last minute to put together a company-wide memo, your human resources or People Operations team can save time by utilizing sample memos like these.Simply copy and paste the memo that you’d like to use, and edit the parts that are applicable to your business.It’s important to note that any documents reflecting an employee’s vaccination status are confidential medical records , and you should maintain these separately from personnel records pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

