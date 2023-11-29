How to Send an Invoice by Email

How to write an email invoice

Where should the invoice go?

Sending invoices by email doesn’t have to be a tedious or time-consuming process.

Include the invoice as an attachment

Time-saving software platforms can help

Checking in

One of the biggest concerns for small business owners is making sure they get paid — on time, every time. To that end, it’s not surprising that one of the fastest and easiest ways to receive payment is by sending your invoices by email. The good news is that you can send an invoice using any email program or platform. So, if you have a service that you prefer, you’re welcome to use it. Invoices sent via email have several benefits over traditional invoices sent by mail. For one, invoices sent by mail can become lost or delayed. Plus, they can take several days or even weeks to arrive at the right contact. Email invoices are instantaneous and convenient.To start creating your email invoice, simply write something like:Be sure that your client has specified where they want invoices sent. Smaller companies usually have their accounting handled by one person, but larger companies can have entire accounting departments that are in charge of processing payments.It’s also important that you send the invoice as an actual attachment rather than pasting it in the body of the email. That’s because different email programs can render images and tables differently, and some may even block your email from ever arriving because it looks suspicious.If you send invoices often, it’s worth investing in a good software platform to help you better manage your invoices. This way you can simply use an invoice template each month and use the saved time to keep track of what has been paid and what’s still outstanding. Plus, should an invoice ever have to be sent to a collections agency, you’ll have necessary information readily available. This information may include the date that you originally sent the email (as proof that you sent it) along with a paper trail showing that you requested payment of the invoice on a certain date.Last, but certainly not least, if you’ve sent your invoice by email and you haven’t heard anything for a while, it’s a good idea to follow up with another email and a phone call. This ensures that your emails are indeed going to the right person and that they are being received. Sending invoices by email doesn’t have to be a tedious or time-consuming process. Whether it’s a one-off invoice sent by email or you have a template where you just fill in the blanks, sending invoices by your preferred email program or service is a surefire way to help increase the odds of getting paid on time!