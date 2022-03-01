10 Best Recruiting Sites for HR Managers

Recruiting is time consuming. HR managers carry an enormous amount of responsibility. Not only are they in charge of fielding questions about workplace culture, addressing interpersonal concerns, and ensuring everyone gets paid, but they're also tasked with bringing on new hires when necessary.
Because HR managers have a million and one things on their plates at any given time, they count on recruiting websites that are:
- Organized
- Easy to use
- Well-regarded among job seekers
That begs the question: Which recruiting sites are likely to yield the most promising candidates? This question isn't nearly as easy to answer as you'd think, so we've put together a list that will make the painstaking recruiting process worthwhile. When hiring ramps up because employers are expecting more revenue, then the ubiquity of these virtual job boards becomes helpful.
Here are the 10 best recruiting sites HR managers can use to find new talent.
Indeed
If you've ever looked for a job online, you are probably familiar with Indeed. The reality about this site is that it's:
- Huge
- Available in over 50 countries worldwide
- Also one of the more straightforward job websites out there
But as simple as its home page may seem, there are a ton of features of which HR managers can take full advantage.
Employers can post jobs for free, as well as oversee candidates and arrange interviews from your Indeed account.
LinkedIn
LinkedIn has a much broader range of functions (and benefits
) than Glassdoor, Indeed, or ZipRecruiter. Not only does it offer job hunting tools for applicants, but it streamlines things on the employer's end.
Unlike job board juggernauts Indeed and Glassdoor, LinkedIn allows employers to reach out to candidates directly on the platform, delaying the initial jump to email until interest in the position has been confirmed, and the ball is rolling.
One of LinkedIn's only true disadvantages is its interface. It's a busy website (at least compared to other recruiting sites), with tons of things to click and countless pages to explore. For some, that may not be an issue at all. For others, it may just be a brief stop before moving on to something like Indeed or Glassdoor.
It's a fantastic tool for employers, but potential candidates looking for less of a headache will want something more accessible. For someone seeking a more straightforward and perhaps more "traditional" job posting, Indeed would be a safer bet.
Glassdoor
In many ways, Glassdoor is like a beefed-up Indeed. As of February 2020), it has 67 million monthly users
(huge but still fairly meager compared to Indeed's 250 million unique monthly visitors
. Glassdoor offers lots of useful features, including a handy job map tool
and an entire section dedicated to insight and reviews from both current and former employees.
The aforementioned job map tool allows employers to post jobs that are visible to job seekers on a much grander scale. In terms of its features and offerings, it is easily one of the more robust recruiting websites out there.
AngelList
AngelList may not boast Indeed's crazy numbers or have the unique features that Glassdoor boasts, but it is a trusted resource for employers – particularly those operating in the tech space. The website was founded in 2010, its goal being the democratization of how startups are funded and how talent acquisition at those startups works.
Feature-wise, it isn't super different from anything else on this list. However, massive companies like Spotify and Slack trust AngelList for its transparency and extraordinary decision to give job seekers direct access to CEOs and other high-level managers.
Scouted
Scouted is much newer than many of the other sites on this list. Founded in 2015 and acquired by Recruiter.com in 2021, Scouted is unique because it uses different metrics for evaluating candidates.
Scouted takes personal qualities into account rather than running through a checklist of:
- Skills
- Experience
- Education
Because of that unconventional recruiting metric, Scouted is used by many college graduates looking to land their first entry-level jobs.
ZipRecruiter
ZipRecruiter is excellent. It's popular among both employers and their candidates, and it's on par with Indeed in terms of accessibility and ease of use (it's all in the name, after all).
But what elevates it above other recruiting websites is its monthly payment plans. For companies needing to post jobs regularly, ZipRecruiter is absolutely one of the best options.
Monster
A recruiting website dating back to 1994, Monster is notable because it predates Indeed and Glassdoor by over a decade. It doesn't get the traffic or the application numbers that its sister sites enjoy, but it does cater to employers in many different industries seeking applicants at all levels.
Monster is:
- Free
- Quick
- Easy to sign up for
But if you want more advanced features such as resume reviews, salary research, etc., you'll have to shell out between $129 and $349.
FlexJobs
FlexJobs is the go-to job website for people looking for remote work. It's a "newer" site, having been founded in 2007. If you routinely fill remote positions or are looking to make that the case, this site may be immensely helpful for you and your company.
FlexJobs isn't free, but unlike other job boards, a $49.95 yearly subscription is worth it.
Snagajob
Snagajob is excellent for employers looking to hire hourly employees. Like Indeed, it's got a welcoming interface. It also boasts a community of over 700,000 employers and roughly 100 million job seekers.
Snagajob is free to use and offers job listings in a broad range of industries.
Getwork
Originally known as LinkUp, GetWork was founded in 2000 and relies on its proprietary technology to curate the best jobs in any given industry. Because it updates job postings every 24 hours, it's a great way to get your posts up there quickly and get applications faster.
For potential candidates or just casual job seekers, Getwork is completely free and can be browsed without an account. However, they make it worthwhile to register for an account by giving you access to your job search history and other time-saving information.
Do your research
Where you post your job opportunities matters. As this list makes clear, the volume, quality, and interests of applicants vary greatly depending on where you decide to offer open positions.
Different industries prefer different job boards, so do your research before you put your opportunities out there. It could mean the difference between getting a ton of qualified candidates or a lackluster talent pool.