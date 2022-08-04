5 HR Technologies for Improved Recruiting and Hiring

HR technologies have evolved to a point where they have changed the landscape for recruiting and hiring, for good (and for good reason). Finding the perfect candidate for each role has always been an elusive goal for organizations, but today it is much less elusive than ever before.
In fact, with the available technology, it’s never been easier to target recruits and ensure that your HR efforts are on point.
There are several different types of HR technologies and tools out there today. Some are going to be more effective for certain HR departments and needs, but some can be useful to just about anyone.
The latter is what we’ll cover below: 5 must-have HR technologies to improve your recruiting, hiring, and human resources efforts as a whole.
First, though, let’s talk about a few of the perks of embracing HR technologies, no matter what your goals might be.
What are the benefits of HR technology for recruiting and hiring?
For a long time, human resources was a department often sequestered, mostly ignored, and avoided by the rest of the organization unless their efforts were required — compliance training, hiring and firing, disciplinary actions — the standard duties of the HR department were fairly cut-and-dried.
The problem with that is companies are creating a more holistic, global approach to business that embraces employee engagement.
1. Mobile-responsive design
Not all of today’s candidates are at home on their computers looking for jobs. They’re scrolling social media, job sites and apps, and other parts of the internet to find work from their smartphones.
Not only do the job listing sites have to be mobile-friendly, but so do modern digital applications and platforms. If your mobile technology is outdated (or nonexistent) it’s the first thing that you need to invest in. Otherwise, you’re missing out on a whole market of candidates that might just be hiding the perfect fit for your opening.
A mobile-responsive design means a lightweight website, a simple application process, and easy click-and-fill options, as well as tools and buttons to make uploading documents a breeze.
The quicker it is to apply, the more people will take the time. No one wants to spend 3 hours on 1 job application these days — they could apply to 300 jobs in that time if all the jobs offered a straightforward, mobile-friendly application process that is quick and simple.
2. Social recruitingSocial recruiting
is becoming a popular way for people to look for work. Facebook even has a separate Jobs section for people who don’t want to bother going elsewhere to find employment.
And we can’t mention social recruiting without talking about LinkedIn, the first business social network to take the world by storm. Part timing, part design, LinkedIn hit the social networks with a slow start, but today is one of the leading authorities for recruiting, hiring, and online job-related networking.
3. Applicant tracking software (ATS)
Applicant tracking software, or ATS, is going to be 1 of your best investments when it comes to HR tech. This software makes it easy to screen applications, helps you detect which channels will provide access to the best talent, and more.
Automation can give HR managers and their teammates as many as 14 hours of their week back.
It can even automate all the processes involved, giving HR managers and their teammates as many as 14 hours of their week back. There are tons of platforms available for free or low cost, too, which means you don’t have to break the bank.
4. Online interviews
Video interviews are now becoming standard. However, there are other ways to do online interviews. You can also use the internet for assessments, screening questionnaires, and other interview-like steps to help you narrow down your candidate pool.
And, as mentioned at the beginning, we’re even entering the world of VR and AR where you can have real-time virtual interviews with avatars in a virtual meeting space, which is revolutionizing the onboarding process.
Even as screeners to save travel time, these interviews can cut down on a lot of waste and help streamline the hiring process. Use the internet to your advantage in recruiting and onboarding so that you’re not spending valuable face time with candidates that just don’t fit the role.
5. Learning management systems
Learning management systems, or LMSs, are software platforms that are designed to provide training and development for employees within a specific organization. They come in all sizes and styles.
They also include scalable solutions that can be customized to your brand. This helps you to keep things consistent and ensure that training is delivered in a formal, but simple, way. That way, you can leverage the existing skills of your employees and empower them to grow and upskill better than ever before.
What are digital recruiting and hiring best practices?
With every new process comes a new set of standards and best practices. Digital recruiting and HR technology are no different. To make the most of the technologies that we discussed above, you have to adopt the best practices to go with them. Here’s what you need to know.
Ghosting is not professional. Granted, you’re busy and don’t have time to respond to all 35 million applicants separately (OK, that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but sometimes that’s how it feels, even if there are only 20 applicants). At the very least, set up an email autoresponder that lets people know if you’re not moving forward.
Some notice is better than none. Just because candidates are disappearing without notice doesn’t mean that’s the way to go. It’s unprofessional and it makes people 2nd-guess wanting to work for you in the 1st place.
In the same regard, don’t take 2 weeks just to turn someone down. If it’s a no, get it out of the way quickly. If it’s a yes, don’t keep them hanging until you can “find time for an interview.”
Hire and recruit with urgency and give people the time and attention they deserve. The internet makes everything faster. If your job responses are taking too long, you’ll have a lot more trouble keeping people on the line through the recruiting stages.
Don’t look desperate, either. Contacting someone via LinkedIn and email is fine, but not when you do it 3 times a day. Call people once. Leave 1 voicemail or drop 1 email. Then wait.
If candidates feel like you’re too eager, they might wonder what’s going on. Even with digital tools, patience pays off.
High-tech means hot leads and shorter recruiting cycles
When you embrace all that technology has to offer, you will see that you’re getting better leads for candidates and that your recruiting cycles aren’t nearly as long as they used to be.
It’s interesting because the digital transformation that is taking place is more about the people than the digital tools, and that’s what is making the difference. It’s about taking advantage of these tools to harness the power of your teams, including with recruiting and onboarding.
It's about being responsive and giving what you would expect to get from your candidates. When you combine that attitude with the available HR software that’s out there today, you’re going to see your recruiting and onboarding improve like never before.
Find the tech that works for you and embrace it as an investment in the future of your HR operations, because that’s what it is. If you need help with the digitization of your HR practices, know that there are plenty of resources out there waiting to deliver what you need.