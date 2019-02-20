What Does Paid Time Off Cost the Employer?

Paid leave accounts for $2.59 of the average cost of an employee an hour. Doesn’t seem like a lot, right? When you zoom out and look at the entire equation, you’ll see that paid leave accounts for 7.1 percent of your employee costs. After wages and insurance, it’s the highest costs. Something to keep in mind when asking, “what does paid time off cost?”

When planning if a PTO policy is right for your company, use data-backed statistics to guide your decision making. It's not enough to just follow the trends. Ensure what you’re going to choose is right for your business, not someone else's.

There are a lot of ways you can use data to calculate your PTO. Some companies decide to go for annual allotment and others determine it based on the number of hours worked. There’s no one-size-fits-all formula. With that said, according to TriNet, often PTO is based on the number of hours worked in a pay period or month.

A handy method to calculate the rate of vacation accrual is to focus on the period. Divide an employee’s total hours of vacation pay per year by total number of hours they can expect to work in a year. You should get a percentage that turns out to be the percentage of the vacation accrual they earn in a year. Once you know this, you can apply the data down to the day and determine exactly what amount of their compensation is going towards vacation pay.

Using the accrual method combined with the U.S. Bureau of Statistics, you can determine the amount of PTO you can and want to offer to employees. PTO is an important benefit to many employees but ultimately it’s your choice to implement the policy. While it’s not federally required to offer, some states do require PTO. Be sure to check with your state to see if you have any predefined policies you’re required to follow.