TriNet Team

Talent
How to Improve Employee Experience: Strategies to Act on Today
Here are 16 budget-friendly ways to improve the employee experience so you can attract and retain top talent.
February 23, 2024 ・11 mins read
HR Outsourcing
Startup vs Small Business: The Differences that Matter
Some of the main differences between a startup vs. a small business involve funding strategies and their goals for growth and market share.
February 23, 2024 ・6 mins read
Talent
Generational Differences in the Workplace: Boomers, Gen X, Gen Y, and Gen Z Explained
Generational differences in the workplace need not be as confusing as they sound. Our HR guide to Generations A to Z will shed light on how each fits into your organization.
February 22, 2024 ・8 mins read
Benefits
Small Business Employee Benefits: How to Stay Competitive
Your small business employee benefits can compete with those of much larger companies when you choose HR outsourcing.
January 26, 2024 ・5 mins read
SMB Matters
Common Reasons Why Small Businesses May Fail
Here are the top 12 common reasons why small businesses may fail and insights to help avoid them and build a thriving small business.
January 26, 2024 ・11 mins read
Talent
24 Best Indoor Team Building Activities
Discover the 24 best indoor team-building activities to bring your workforce together. Find the perfect fit based on your time limit, team type, and resources.
January 26, 2024 ・8 mins read
Talent
38 Fun Outdoor Team Building Activities
Learn about the best outdoor team-building activities you can do with your employees. Discover the benefits of team building and build a stronger workforce.
January 26, 2024 ・8 mins read
Culture
Countdown to Day One: Steps for a Positive Onboarding Experience
A positive onboarding experience is essential to setting your newly hired employees and your business up for success. Hear best practices for nurturing and retaining valuable talent.
January 13, 2024 ・10 mins read
Talent
Definition of Boomerang Employee
Workers are moving around so much that it’s not rare for someone to leave a company only to return later, like a boomerang.
December 14, 2023 ・7 mins read
Compliance
Definition of 401k
A 401k is a retirement savings plan offered by an employer to assist employees with their retirement savings options.
December 14, 2023 ・5 mins read
Compliance
Definition of 147c Letter
A 147c letter is a document from the IRS verifying a company’s EIN. It is sometimes called an “EIN confirmation letter.”
December 14, 2023 ・7 mins read
Compliance
Definition of Certificate of Creditable Coverage (COCC)
Creditable Coverage (COCC) is a document your previous insurance carrier provides that proves your insurance has ended.
December 14, 2023 ・1 min read
Compliance
Definition of Reverse Wire
A reverse wire transfer occurs when a company, typically a vendor, can initiate a wire transfer from an authorizing company for payment of services.
December 14, 2023 ・4 mins read
Compliance
Definition of Statement of Information (California)
In California, you must file your corporation's or LLC's initial Statement of Information within 90 days of your Articles of Incorporation.
December 14, 2023 ・3 mins read
Payroll
Definition of Payroll Reversal
A payroll reversal is a transaction intended to recoup funds that were inaccurately deposited in an employee’s bank account.
December 14, 2023 ・6 mins read
Compliance
State by State Payroll Tax And Registration Guide
This definitive list compiles a large number of online resources to make registering for payroll tax easy in your area.
December 4, 2023 ・59 mins read
Benefits
What is a Mental Health Day? Everything You Need to Know
A mental health day is a chance for employees to address a key factor in their well-being. As an employer, here's what you need to know.
December 4, 2023 ・13 mins read
Payroll
Compensation Plans & Package Strategies
This informative guide contains everything you need to know about creating potent compensation plans, including recent compensation trends to enhance the attractiveness of a position to potential hires.
December 4, 2023 ・15 mins read
Talent
Professional Development: Creating Plans for Employees and Your Own Career
Professional development can improve your employee retention rate. Here’s how to create a program from scratch, along with best practices to maximize success.
December 4, 2023 ・15 mins read
Compliance
Decoding Your W2 and Other Special Tax Forms
Taxes can feel intimidating, so we've compiled easy to understand information on your W2 and other special tax forms.
December 4, 2023 ・5 mins read
Benefits
FSA Rollover and Renewals: Helpful Answers to Common Questions
Managing FSA rollover and renewal details can be daunting. We've compiled answers to HR FAQs for keeping health care expenses on track through transition.
December 4, 2023 ・6 mins read
