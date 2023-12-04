TriNet Team
Talent
Mastering the Job Offer Letter: Tips for What to Know, Do and Avoid
Extending a job offer to your ideal candidate is an exciting point in the hiring process. Here's what to know, do and avoid for mutual success.
December 4, 2023 ・9 mins read
Performance Management
Common Challenges with Employee Training
As an organization grows and develops employee training, employee training will likely evolve alongside.
December 4, 2023 ・19 mins read
Benefits
Commuter Benefits: An FAQ With All the Right Answers
Commuter benefits, or transportation fringe benefits, are a tax-free perk that help employees save on transit passes, fare cards and parking.
December 4, 2023 ・7 mins read
Benefits
Proof of Insurance and Employee Health Benefits
In the context of employment and human resources, proof of insurance typically refers to a physical or digital health insurance card.
December 4, 2023 ・5 mins read
Benefits
FSA vs. HSA: What's the Difference?
The choice between an FSA vs. HSA can seem negligible; both allow you to spend pre-tax money on qualified healthcare expenses. But here's how they differ.
December 4, 2023 ・5 mins read
Benefits
What Is an HRA: A Deeper Dive Into Employee Health Reimbursement Arrangements
What is an HRA? Here's a comprehensive look at health reimbursement arrangements and how employers and employees can use this benefit effectively.
December 4, 2023 ・11 mins read
Benefits
VTO Policies: A Modern-Day Spin on Corporate Community Investment
VTO gets employees into their communities to support beloved causes. Learn the benefits of volunteer time-off policies and how to create one you'll embrace.
December 4, 2023 ・9 mins read
Talent
People Operations: A Guide to the New HR Term You Should Know
People operations is the emerging approach to HR. But what does it mean, and why does it work? Take a look at this strategic employee-centric shift.
December 4, 2023 ・11 mins read
Benefits
Is Vision Insurance Worth It?
Is vision insurance worth it? If you're on the fence about this perk, read on to learn how it can attract top talent and improve productivity.
December 4, 2023 ・5 mins read
Benefits
Is Dental Insurance Worth It in the Scheme of Employee Benefits?
In terms of most valuable employee benefits, many employers wonder: Is dental insurance worth it? In a word, yes. Here's what to consider.
December 4, 2023 ・6 mins read
Talent
Interview Questions to Ask Candidates (and a Few to Ask Yourself)
When hiring, knowing what relevant and revealing interview questions to ask candidates can help you select the best fit for your role, company and culture.
December 4, 2023 ・12 mins read
Benefits
Understanding Your Employee Insurance Card: Fast Facts and FAQs
Health insurance cards are valuable keys for unlocking access to medical services. Here are the answers to common questions about these cards.
December 4, 2023 ・6 mins read
Compliance
How to Pay Yourself as a Business Owner
Get the skinny on owner’s draws for small business and learn about an important matter: How to pay yourself as a business owner.
December 4, 2023 ・7 mins read
Compliance
How Many Hours Is Part Time Within the Context of Part-Time, Seasonal and Temporary Workers?
How many hours is part time as they pertain to part-time, seasonal and temporary employees? There's not one definitive answer, but these guidelines can help.
December 4, 2023 ・6 mins read
Benefits
Health Insurance Basics: A Guide for Employers and Employees
The regulations on workplace health benefits can be overwhelming. This guide on health insurance basics will put you on solid footing.
December 4, 2023 ・15 mins read
Benefits
FSA Taxes: Implications, Advantages and More
FSA tax advantages are enjoyed by both businesses and their employees. As a benefit, flexible spending accounts are a win-win.
December 4, 2023 ・5 mins read
Benefits
FSA-Eligible Items: Make the Most of Your FSA Plan
Having trouble figuring out your FSA-eligible items? Flexible spending accounts cover a variety of unexpected expenses. Surprise: Here's what FSAs cover!
December 4, 2023 ・8 mins read
Benefits
Understanding FSA Contribution Limits
Understanding FSA contribution limits can help you make informed decisions and maximize cost savings. Learn the ins and outs of flexible savings accounts.
December 4, 2023 ・6 mins read
Talent
Employee Retention Strategies That'll Save Your Most Valuable Resources
Employee retention strategies are easier to implement than you might think. Learn how to boost morale and keep your best and brightest on the team.
December 4, 2023 ・8 mins read
Benefits
Understanding Employee Benefits Eligibility
Understanding employee benefits eligibility can be tricky. Read on to learn all you need to know about eligibility requirements for employees.
December 4, 2023 ・6 mins read
Benefits
What Your Staff Really Wants in an Employee Assistance Program
Create a strong employee assistance program that addresses things like childcare and mental health to build a strong workplace culture.
December 4, 2023 ・10 mins read
