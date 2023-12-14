Definition of Statement of Information (California)

To do business in California, your corporation or limited liability company (LLC) must file its initial Statement of Information within 90 days of completing your Articles of Incorporation.

What is a Statement of Information (California)?

A California Statement of Information is a document that is required by the California Secretary of State for certain types of business entities such as:

Corporations

Limited liability companies

Limited partnerships

The Statement of Information shows information about the:

Company’s owners/officers

Business addresses

Business description

The statement includes several optional sections. These optional sections include space for listing the business’s registered agent, your company’s stock or membership interests, and your organization’s fiscal year-end. You can choose to provide additional information about your business by filling out these sections.

Purpose of the California statement of information

The California Statement of Information serves as your first annual report. Periodic filings after the first report update the state with new information about your business that has occurred since the previous filing, such as changes in the entity’s name or address or changes in the names or addresses of its officers, directors, or partners.

You must file the Statement of Information every 2 years for your corporations or limited partnership. You must file every year for a limited liability company.

Some states call the Statement of Information an annual or biennial report.

You can file your California Statement of Information:

Online through the Secretary of State’s website

By mail

In-person at one of the Secretary of State’s offices.

There is a fee for filing the document, which varies depending on the type of business entity.

If the Statement of Information has been filed, it can be found on this website.

It’s important to note that a California Statement of Information is not the same as the Articles of Incorporation or Organization. You must file the Articles of Incorporation when you form a corporation or limited liability company. The Articles of Incorporation or Articles of Organization are the initial documents that create the entity. At the same time, the statement of information regularly provides updated information about the business to the state government.