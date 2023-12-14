A reverse wire transfer occurs when a company, typically a vendor, can initiate a wire transfer from an authorizing company for payment of services.
A reverse wire transfer does not mean that you’ve initiated a wire transfer and want to cancel it. Nor is it when you want to reverse polarity in electrical wiring systems.
In its most basic form, a reverse wire is a transaction where a business pulls a payment from another company via instant wire transfer. One of the most common uses of this function is when a company funds its employee payroll process.
Because this transaction is performed via a wire transfer, and it ensures the payee receipt of immediate funds from the paying company. There is typically a bank transaction fee associated with each time the process runs.
Because of their size, some companies are not eligible to participate in an ACH 2-day funds transfer. A reverse wire provides an alternative process so that employers can:
This process is also used by companies that need immediate access to funding to pay for large purchases of perishable goods. This assures that the product is not held, thereby compromising its freshness or viability.
Wire transfers have been part of our societal infrastructure since the 19th century — the 1870s, to be more precise. Western Union was the first company to facilitate the process of sending funds over long distances via telegraph to provide the intended recipient faster access.
Reverse wires, however, are a much more recent enhancement.
It’s important to note that not every financial institution has the capacity to support the reverse wire process. With that in mind, it’s important to verify that not only does your financial institution have the ability to process reverse wires but also that the bank that will be accepting the funds can do so.
In addition to being called reverse wire transfers, you may hear the process referred to as:
The terms are interchangeable, and the difference between them is nothing more than semantics.
When you are working with reverse wire transfers, you are likely to also experience the following terms:
Reverse wire transfers are a business-to-business (B2B) process set up to ensure the business owed funds can gather them from the sending business’s bank account. It is a faster process than traditional payment methods and allows vendors and clients a secure and approved method for settling accounts.