In concept and in practice, corporate social responsibility has been trending for years — and for many valid reasons. Beyond the altruistic, social responsibility consequently allows companies to boost their brand in the marketplace and garner loyalty among consumers. And as companies strive to create a positive presence online, in the media and in local communities, a subsequent trend steps up: volunteer time off.
VTO takes CSR to the rank and file. For starters, it allows employees to participate in the greater good without risking job security. Sometimes employees don't even risk losing pay. But whether voluntary time-off policies involve paid or unpaid time off, the purpose prevails. VTO creates new ways for employers and staff to further their support of beloved causes and nonprofit organizations.
Wondering how voluntary time off for voluntary work outside the office might enhance your company and workplace? Here's the scoop on VTO in today's business landscape.
As the concept of "giving back" remains a priority for many employees, some expect their employers to support others in need, either by financial or volunteer means. To a growing number of workers, this includes allowing them to use company time or other resources to help promote positive change. And they request VTO to do so.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 62 million people volunteered through or for an organization in the year ending September 2015. That was the most recent year for which the BLS released these statistics. In terms of time, the median average was 52 hours per year.
In line with increasing demand, many organizations now include a VTO policy in their benefits package.
Potential benefits abound, and by nature, they're mutual. Better yet, creative employers and HR teams can tailor VTO policies and initiatives that align with company goals, desires and resources.
Studies over years have revealed numerous practical returns on investment for corporate responsibility in general. So while acknowledging the advantages to the direct beneficiaries, don't overlook the less-direct yet favorable impact on business.
In terms of corporate investments, those that benefit others tend to feel good, generate interest and deliver unique ROI.
Because a budget can only be stretched so far, many organizations prioritize saving money. But that doesn't preclude them from investing in their local communities with VTO hours. They understand that not all investments involve cash.
Non-cash investments, such as pro bono services and other forms of volunteerism, can have as much or more value to the beneficiaries as monetary donations would. Often, companies achieve desirable intangible returns in the forms of brand awareness, workplace unity, and reciprocal community and employee support.
In addition to good corporate citizenship and helping employees help others, sound business reasons exist for providing a VTO program. Among them: employee engagement and retention.
When employees are encouraged to get in on the action, they tend to feel good about themselves and their organizations. And those who volunteer together learn more about one another at levels where they wouldn't necessarily engage in the workplace.
As employees engage and develop more meaningful relationships, both internally and within their communities, employee morale builds. Heightened workplace engagement and employee morale are common threads among successful organizations. Advantages to the companies often include:
Remember to promote your employees' good works and your company’s social responsibility. Via local media outlets and company social-media and web pages, laud your collective contributions to the community.
Volunteering expertise for a community organization offers various levels and types of interpersonal interaction. People entrenched in sharing their own knowledge and skills with others are likely to be exposed to like-minded professionals doing the same. From consulting and round-table brainstorming to hands-on projects, teaching or presenting, there's plenty of opportunity to gather, collaborate and shine.
That type of environment is often conducive to volunteers acquiring new skills and knowledge that will benefit them in return. This component of professional development is easy to overlook due to its casual, relatively "effortless" nature. But its potential can be great.
And as for cultivating and nurturing professional relationships, nothing says show me, don't tell me like positive outlook, output and outcome. Essentially, it's business networking. But it's way less awkward and way more effective than traditional formal methods.
When your employees give of their time and energy as an extension of your organization, they become living representations of your company's mission and values.
Furthermore, savvy observers may appreciate you more if your volunteer time-off policy doesn't require staff to sacrifice sick or vacation time to participate.
That said, don't despair if you cannot afford to provide VTO time off beyond sick leave, vacation time and other leave categories. Speak with your staff about their total-time-off flexibility and how to apply it according to their own needs and desires year-round.
In many ways, paid volunteer time-off policies function similarly to regular PTO policies. Often they don’t include massive amounts of time off. In fact, it’s common to allow only one VTO day (or 8 hours to be divided as needed) per employee per year.
The most common policies require employees to request the volunteer time off in writing, in advance, and receive approval from management.
Sometimes the best way to discern how to tailor your own VTO policy is to gain inspiration from others. Consider these examples of VTO policies that other businesses are using:
If you’re considering volunteering time off in your company, start by determining what goals or causes you want to support. Then:
Important points to establish include:
Civic time off is a form of paid time off which allows employees to engage in a variety of civic activities and duties. Jury duty is the only civic activity companies are required by federal law to allow their employees to engage in. The federal government doesn’t require that employers pay employees for this time off. But many states mandate it on the local level, so be sure to check your state’s regulations.
Even where CTO is not legally required, many companies offer it. Therefore, you might consider it within the context of your VTO policy.
Once you've finalized your guidelines, proceed to drafting your official VTO policy.
Before you launch:
Ready to release your VTO policy? Great!
Aim to keep qualification criteria as universal as possible; don't assume employees should view employers as their moral compass. You might suggest causes that align with the company's mission, but recognize that true volunteerism is an individual pursuit. You won't enhance job satisfaction among staff members by insisting that they compromise or ignore their own values by supporting an organization they don't respect.
To prevent operational disruption due to decreased productivity, consider opening VTO opportunities during typical unproductive hours. Factor in slow seasonal times and variations in employment status or job duties. For example, leading up to the holidays might not be the ideal time to encourage essential retail warehouse employees to serve soup at a local kitchen. Likewise, it might not be wise to provide only full-time employees for an initiative that part-timers could handle as well.
In other words, don't ignore your own staffing requirements to help fulfill someone else's. Your VTO policies should bring additional benefit to all involved, not create undue stress, burden or risk.
As your teams' VTO hours add up, remember to measure and assess key indicators of success or trouble. These might include levels of employee involvement, how much benefit they provided the causes, and the impact to your business. Is anything putting your business at a disadvantage? And what, if anything, can be done to enhance the program for the coming year?
