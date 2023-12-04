A boomerang employee leaves your company and returns later (precisely like a boomerang would).
According to The Hill, “In 2020 and 2022, the median worker between the ages 25 and 34 had been in their current job for 2.8 years, while in 1983, that median was recorded at three years.”
That means that companies of all sizes — small businesses included — are constantly hiring, training, and losing employees. This especially applies to millennials and Gen Z talent. In fact, workers are moving around so much that it’s not rare for someone to leave a company only to return later, like a boomerang.
This scenario happens so much that there’s actually a term for it: the boomerang employee.
And this phenomenon is on the rise, with people considering their former jobs as an option:
As mentioned above, the definition is pretty cut and dry. A boomerang employee does much the same thing that a boomerang itself does — leaves and then comes back as a rehired employee.
It’s essential for hiring managers to understand why boomerang workers leave in the first place. Once you have a grasp on these reasons, you can begin to solve any internal issues that caused them to leave.
Managers might assume people leave for more money, but that assumption is not necessarily correct. Of course, many workers did increase their compensation. However, less than half of employees who changed jobs during the pandemic received a pay raise, and 20% actually took a pay cut.
It’s essential for hiring managers to understand why boomerang workers leave in the first place. Once you have a grasp on these reasons, you can begin to solve any internal issues that caused them to leave.
Managers might assume people leave for more money, but that assumption is not necessarily correct. Of course, many workers did increase their compensation. However, less than half of employees who changed jobs during the pandemic received a pay raise, and 20% actually took a pay cut.
The general characteristic of boomerang workers is that they leave on their own accord rather than through termination or their employer pushing them out. Whether it’s for personal reasons, professional reasons, or a combination of both, a boomerang employee is someone who quits their current company in some way, shape, or form.
While it’s typically for another job, it can be for any reason. Perhaps they choose to quit because a partner’s job is taking them somewhere new. Maybe they want to leave the formal workforce altogether and opt for something like a stay-at-home parent or a full-time freelancer.
Other times, the reasons are unfortunately related to the company they left. These are the areas you should be trying to understand and address. The top reasons are the following:
What makes someone a boomerang employee is their eventual return to the company they once left. Again, these individuals return for varying reasons. The reasons employees boomerang back are just as varied and individualized as the reasons they left in the first place.
Sometimes it’s as simple as an employee taking a new job and realizing that it’s not nearly what they were promised and decided to return. Of those who quit their jobs during The Great Resignation (a pandemic-era phenomenon), 43% now admit they were actually better off at their old job! Some might feel more equipped to do their old job now that they have new skills, experiences, and perspectives to bring to the table.
The top reasons employees return to their previous company include:
Overall, boomerang employees can be excellent hires. There are many obvious pros of rehiring someone. However, there are also things to consider before doing so.
Reasons to hire a previous employee
Reasons to think twice before hiring a boomerang employee
That being said, there are some things to consider before hiring a boomerang worker.
Overall, the boomerang employee phenomenon has been on the rise, especially since the pandemic began. People left their jobs for various reasons. Now that life has returned to a more normal state, people are reevaluating why they left in the first place and what’s important to them.
As a manager, you’re not alone if you’re tempted to rehire a former employee. According to BambooHR, “76% of HR professionals say they are more accepting of hiring boomerang employees today than in the past.”
Some people left for higher pay, while others left for personal reasons. Hiring a former employee has plenty of perks but also significant considerations.
The boomerang trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Now is the time to consider these workers, especially if you’re looking to cut training costs and hire a familiar face.