Decoding Your W2 and Other Tax Forms

Taxes can be intimidating. The rules are complex, difficult to understand, and can change. However, to complete your taxes you will need to be familiar with the Form W-2. Employers are required to provide this document to report your annual wages and withholdings from your paychecks. It’s good to understand your Form W-2, so we’re going to take an in-depth look at some of the information on Form W-2.

Understanding the W2 form and numbered boxes

When you receive your Form W-2, we suggest you review your personal information. Make sure that your name (Box e) and social security number (Box a) are correct. Next up…

W2 Forms: Box 1 and Box 2

Box 1 shows your wages, tips, and other compensation for the year, and Box 2 shows the federal income tax withheld during the year. Based on IRS guidelines, this will include all pay received from January 1st through December 31st of the Form W-2 year. The pay period of the check is unimportant; what matters for Form W-2 purposes is the actual paycheck date.

Wages, tips and other compensation typically begins with gross wages (including tips and taxable fringe benefits), but certain deductions like medical, dental, vision, dependent care, pre-tax commuter benefits, and some retirement contributions are excluded from this amount.

However, just because your wages have been reduced, it does not mean your tax liability has been reduced. Items such as 401(k) loan repayments, garnishments, company loan repayments, and union dues won’t reduce your taxable wages.

For more details, you may want to review IRS Publication 15-B – Fringe Benefits.

Example:

Bob is paid semi-monthly. On this paycheck, he earned $8,000 in salary. Bob gets a semi-monthly auto allowance of $1,000. He has a medical deduction of $1,500, and he contributes 10% of his income to his 401k. What’s Bob’s taxable income for federal withholding?

*401k is calculated based on the definition of the specific 401k plan. Most plans do not include taxable fringe benefits in the calculation.