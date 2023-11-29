Employee Management Software: Find a User-Friendly Solution

What should I look for in employee management software?

According to a Gallup survey, businesses who ranked in the top quartile for employee engagement reported better results than businesses in the bottom quartile in many areas, including:

23% better in profitability

81% better in absenteeism

41% better in quality of work

A top employee management software helps keep employees engaged because they are easy to use and effective. Many tasks associated with employee management can be done at the employees' convenience. They also make the management process more transparent and predictable, which makes life easier for managers and employees alike. Let's review some of the key features of employee management software.

Ease of use and user experience

The employee management system you chose should be easy to use for both employees and managers. Many employees appreciate a mobile app with an attractive and user-friendly interface, as well as access to self-service features all in one place.

Employees should be able to get real-time information on paychecks, benefits, time-off, the company directory and more. They can have their benefits information handy through their smartphones and manage time off, including requests and approvals. A good technology platform saves employees' time and removes many responsibilities from the shoulders of managers.

Employee record and database management

This software makes employee data easy to access and analyze.

Employees can view paycheck stubs, make changes to W-4s, enroll in benefits, update direct deposit info, request time off and more.

Managers can build dashboards and make administrative changes such as payroll adjustments, as well as access the company organization chart.

HR outsourcing companies integrated with business applications you use every day, like Intuit QuickBooks and Oracle Netsuite.

Top employee management systems also offer workforce analytics that help you get insights on your workforce to help evaluate payroll costs, assess employee turnover or prepare for an HR compliance-related audit.

Powerful management tools like predictive analytics and benchmarking help managers make the most of their employee database to reach more informed and accurate decisions for their business.

Task and project management

Task management tools allow employers to keep track of progress on specific tasks. Managers can create tasks, assign them, and track employee progress. These software functions integrate easily with time tracking and performance tracking.

Project management is made easier too, allowing team members to collaborate and share information to ensure they are on the same page. Improved communication is always helpful in team projects.

Performance review and management

Annual performance reviews can create anxiety. A good employee management system can ease many worries by automating much of the process and make it easier to give consistent feedback.

A cloud-based performance management application coordinates the tasks of managing goals, capturing real-time feedbacking and administering performance reviews. A comprehensive system links management and employees to enable:

Real-time feedback. Encourage employee feedback by enabling them to record performance notes in real-time. This gives managers insight into daily workplace dynamics.

Smarter, cascading goals. Create manageable goals that align with company objectives.

Streamline performance reviews. Tie in goals and feedback to your reviews so managers have what they need to easily evaluate performance.

Custom and pre-loaded review templates. Build a custom review template or adapt a pre-loaded template for your desired review type.

Activity tracking. Keep on top of progress of company-wide reviews or team goal tracking with important information that bubbles to the top of the to-do list.

Customized reports. Dashboards and visualization tools show relevant, actionable metrics to help you assess your company’s overall performance.

Management software makes it easy for workers to keep track of their progress as well, which eases the tension of performance reviews.

Employee onboarding and learning management

The software can provide employee engagement tools that identify and facilitate professional development opportunities and learning for employees.

Get new hires off to a strong start with a well-oiled employee onboarding process. Then, boost employee engagement and improve performance with purposeful leadership training and educational programs. TriNet's learning management services include:

More than 500 courses categorized by industry. Courses available in three subject areas—best practices, business skills and software skills.

Interactive participation module. Allows for increased employee engagement.

Relevant topics. Help your workforce stay current and fulfill their potential with up-to-date content.

Online programs. Cloud-based so your employees can learn anywhere, any time.

Choosing the right employee management solution

To get the right software solution for the best employee management, small to medium-sized businesses should consider:

Does the provider offer effective trial periods and per-user pricing?

Is the software compatible with your existing software and systems? It should offer easy integration with third-party tools.

Does your company have the in-house expertise to manage a software suite or would it be more cost-effective to outsource HR functions?

As a professional employer organization, TriNet helps small to medium-sized businesses with their employee management needs. Our platform makes it easy to for you to manage HR duties in one place. You spend less time on HR and more time on your core passions. Get the support you and your staff need across the employee lifecycle—from recruiting and onboarding to performance management.

