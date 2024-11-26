TriNet Team
HR Outsourcing
Understanding an HR Needs Assessment
HR needs assessment is a systematic process that helps organizations evaluate their human resources requirements, identify gaps and develop strategies to improve HR functions.
February 26, 2025 ・4 mins read
HR Outsourcing
Using a PEO to Help with Onboarding: from New Hires to Satisfied Employees
Learn how PEO onboarding process helps client’s new hires transition quickly and productively into their positions while making your business look good.
February 26, 2025 ・14 mins read
Benefits
Sabbatical Leave 101: Considerations for Creating and Implementing a Policy
Does your company have a sabbatical leave policy? Find out why your company might benefit from one and how to establish it.
February 26, 2025 ・9 mins read
Compliance
Definition of Business Name Control Code
The IRS uses business name control codes to verify the identifying information companies provide on tax returns and forms corresponds to them.
February 25, 2025 ・6 mins read
Compliance
Who is Considered Immediate Family for Bereavement Leave?
Learn who qualifies as immediate family for bereavement leave, including spouses, children and more.
February 6, 2025 ・9 mins read
HR Outsourcing
PEO Implementation: Enhance HR Efficiency and Growth
Learn how PEO implementation can improve HR, reduce costs, and support business growth with expert guidance and tailored solutions.
February 6, 2025 ・14 mins read
Payroll
8 Payroll Trends to Keep Pace With in Your Business
Payroll trends not only show where the industry is heading, but also can help a business set priorities and achieve its goals.
February 4, 2025 ・6 mins read
Compliance
A State-by-State Guide for Each IRS Mailing Address
Need to send mail to the IRS? That depends on your location- here is our guide to each IRS mailing address, based on your state.
February 4, 2025 ・7 mins read
HR Outsourcing
ASO Trends: 5 Changes in HR Outsourcing to Track
ASO trends evolve with the market, technology, innovation and client needs. Keep up with the latest in HR outsourcing.
February 4, 2025 ・5 mins read
HR Outsourcing
Understanding PEOs and Their Role in Workplace Transformation
Discover how PEO workplace transformation aids SMEs in strategic growth by streamlining HR and enhancing compliance and employee engagement.
January 22, 2025 ・8 mins read
HR Outsourcing
How National PEOs Optimize HR Outsourcing for Business Growth
Discover the benefits of working with a national PEO for comprehensive HR solutions, cost effectiveness, and scalability across multiple states.
January 22, 2025 ・7 mins read
Performance Management
8 Steps to Performing a Mid-Year Goal Check
Now that the glow of the new year is long gone, it is time to assess if your company’s 2017 goals were feasible or if you were caught up in the promise of sweeping change that January 1 often brings.
January 14, 2025 ・6 mins read
Compliance
Your Complete HR Compliance Checklist
HR professionals and business managers can use this HR compliance checklist to keep their companies up-to-date and reduce risk.
December 18, 2024 ・14 mins read
Compliance
Top 5 HR Compliance Concerns for Small Business
HR compliance issues can bog down a small business and bring them extra costs and fines. Learn how to deal with the 8 most common issues.
December 18, 2024 ・19 mins read
Benefits
How Long is Paternity Leave?
Learn how fathers can navigate their rights to bond with their newborns during this vital time in this 2024 guide on parental leave laws and policies.
December 18, 2024 ・9 mins read
HR Technology
Data Security 101: Training Employees to Keep Company Data Safe
Security data should be a priority for employers. Here's how to implement employee data security training.
December 11, 2024 ・5 mins read
HR Essentials
6 Tips to Improve Onboarding and Retain Employees
With employee turnover rates at a record high, first impressions are everything. Onboarding is key to keeping employees engaged and productive. Start your team off right.
December 7, 2024 ・8 mins read
HR Outsourcing
TriNet HR Solutions Demo
See how easy TriNet makes HR for you and your employees. By combining powerful technology with expert service, TriNet helps your company with payroll, benefits and HR administration.
December 2, 2024 ・1 min read
Benefits
How does a 401k Retirement Plan Work?
A 401(k) is a tax-advantaged retirement plan employers offer. But how does a 401(k) work?
November 26, 2024 ・8 mins read
Benefits
What is Employee Benefits Software?
Discover how employee benefits software simplifies HR tasks, boosts employee satisfaction, and creates a better way for your company to do benefits administration.
November 26, 2024 ・9 mins read
HR Outsourcing
The Impact of PEO Engagement on Business Survival: Why Companies Using PEOs Are More Likely to be Resilient
New data suggests that businesses working with Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) experience significantly higher survival rates compared to their counterparts.
November 26, 2024 ・6 mins read
