TriNet Team

Culture
The Ultimate Guide to Team Building Activities for Work
These team building activities for work will boost your employees in 4 key areas: communication, problem solving, creative thinking, and bonding.
February 14, 2022 ・7 mins read
Talent
How to Fill Out an I-9 Form
Hiring forms include tax and benefits forms, as well as the I-9 form. For new employees, this step-by-step guide can help them complete it.
February 2, 2022 ・6 mins read
Compliance
Step-by-Step Guide for Filling Out a W-4 Form
For many people, hiring forms are a mystery. But it’s important to understand your income tax obligations, and how to use IRS Form W-4.
January 21, 2022 ・5 mins read
Culture
6 Main Drivers of Employee Retention
More than half of employees say there's something their boss could have done to prevent them from quitting.
January 20, 2022 ・6 mins read
Talent
7 Steps You Can Take When You're Understaffed
Given the labor shortage in the United States, many companies are understaffed.
January 18, 2022 ・6 mins read
Talent
Top 3 Social Media Websites to Check Candidates Under Consideration
Just as job seekers look at employers on social media when looking for a new job, employers are doing social media background checks when assessing applicants.
January 10, 2022 ・6 mins read
Performance Management
The Impact of Performance Management on Employee Engagement
Effective performance management should be a continuous process. When done correctly, it can help improve employee engagement as well as productivity and motivation.
December 22, 2021 ・18 mins read
Culture
What is Organizational Culture and Why Is It Important?
Every workplace has its own unique culture—by design or default. Find out why fostering yours effectively can be linked to the success of your business.
December 8, 2021 ・9 mins read
HR Essentials
8 Primary Challenges for End-to-End HR Compliance
Maintaining compliance across HR functions is critical to success. And the complexity of maintaining compliance grows as your business expands.
December 1, 2021 ・13 mins read
From Coworker to Boss: Helping Newly Promoted Employees Transition to Management
If you have an employee that's transitioning to a management role, here's how to equip them with tools and training to help them thrive.
December 1, 2021 ・8 mins read
Benefits
ACA Fact Sheet—Section 6056 Reporting Requirements
Know the IRS reporting requirements, deadlines and non-compliance penalties for applicable large employers.
October 1, 2021 ・6 mins read
Benefits
ACA Fact Sheet—Employer Shared Responsibility “Pay or Play” Provision for Applicable Large Employers
Get the details on ACA’s employer-shared responsibility and how to avoid potential penalties.
October 1, 2021 ・5 mins read
Benefits
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers (ALEs) to understand how to determine which employees are considered “full-time” under the Affordable Care Act, making them eligible for benefits.
October 1, 2021 ・11 mins read
Benefits
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not considered "full-time," benefits-eligible even if they are expected to work 30 or more hours per week. But how do you know if you can classify an employee as seasonal?
October 1, 2021 ・4 mins read
Benefits
ACA Fact Sheet–Controlled Group Overview
Understand the characteristics of primary ACA controlled group types and how this impacts your applicable large employer status.
October 1, 2021 ・4 mins read
Benefits
ALE Calculation
Applicable large employers (ALEs) are companies with an average of 50 or more full time equivalent employees (FTEs) on business days in the prior calendar year. In order to navigate through ACA requirements, businesses first have to calculate their company’s FTE count and determine ALE status.
October 1, 2021 ・16 mins read
Developing a Paternity Leave Policy for Employees
A desirable paternity leave policy can change the game for businesses seeking to attract and retain talent. Here's how to level up.
August 12, 2021 ・8 mins read
HR News
What will the post-pandemic workplace look like?
Hear TriNet president and CEO, Burton Goldfield’s discussion with Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business Network on how the workplace as we know it is changing for good. Growth, innovation and digital transformation has led to movement of locations, people working remotely and the increased use of technology to facilitate that change. Burton provides his outlook for the future of small and medium-size businesses.
August 4, 2021 ・1 min read
Why Companies Hire a Certified Compensation Professional
A Certified Compensation Professional serves a vital HR function, tending to aspects of employee compensation analysis, strategy, management, and more.
July 28, 2021 ・7 mins read
HR Essentials
A new business era deserves an HR refresh.
The pandemic has changed the way businesses operate. Make sure your HR is positioned to adapt for success.
June 24, 2021 ・11 mins read
Guide to Revising Your Company's Mask Policy [Free Sample Memo]
Here’s how to adapt to new CDC guidance and ensure your company’s mask policies and procedures are updated.
June 3, 2021 ・6 mins read
