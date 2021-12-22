Navigating performance management isn’t always easy. It’s a dynamic process that’s influenced by changing trends and new developments in the field. When done poorly, performance management can severely impact the productivity, motivation and engagement of employees while causing potential disruptions and problems for managers. Unfortunately, many businesses don’t prioritize employee performance management and therefore, aren’t experiencing the rich benefits and positive impact they have on the company as a whole. In an effort to increase awareness of these benefits, here’s an overview of how performance management impacts employee engagement.



What is Employee Performance Management?

Employee performance management is an often-misconstrued term. People assume that it only encompasses the mid-year or year-end review. However, these are only some components of employee performance management and aren’t the most effective way to track daily progress towards a goal. Comprehensive employee performance management involves the continuous process of improving operations by creating both individual and team goals that are aligned to the strategic objectives of the organization.1 The achievement of said goals are structured through planning, progress assessment and improvement plans. Employee performance management is more than simply evaluating individuals. It’s a way to integrate company culture, HR activities, and learning and development into a high-performance work system.2 Employee performance management benefits the entire team and can make or break a business.

Here’s a breakdown of the primary elements of a more comprehensive approach to employee performance management:

Elements of Employee Performance Management

Employee performance management includes three basic principles: planning and goal setting, performance review, and improvement. Each principle requires a strategic approach from leadership teams based on unique characteristics of employees. They should be devised based on individual strengths geared toward a common vision that helps to improve inner-organizational teamwork and success.

Planning and Goal Setting

The first element in performance management is goal setting. This is the criteria that an employee will work toward and is necessary for baseline evaluation. To help propel a business forward, individual goals should—in some way—be aligned with organizational goals. During yearly or quarterly reviews, goals should be clearly identified across different categories. However, to confirm that these goals are focused on end results, they should be limited to no more than five to seven. It’s common for employees to have basic job description goals, goals for project completion, personal development goals, culture related goals, and stretch goals. In doing this, leadership provides opportunities for individuals to excel in more ways than one. When curating these goals, know that tasks are most appropriate in the action plan supporting each goal, not in the goal itself.

By creating goals across different categories, you give employees more options for development and success. Since accomplishing one task can create a domino effect in productivity, setting small, attainable goals can be helpful to reaching larger, stretch goals.

Goals should be attainable but challenging. They should be specific and understandable but flexible in nature. Most importantly, goals need to be clear, measurable and relevant. To ensure that your employees are experiencing beneficial performance management, managers should be directly involved in goal development and documentation. This is especially true in regard to ongoing reviews and adjustments. Communication between employees and managers during goal setting and review helps forge a stronger understanding of expectations.

Performance Review

The next element involves conducting a performance review, which is an assessment of an employee’s work performance that pinpoints strengths and weaknesses, provides feedback and establishes goals for future performance. While performance reviews are historically associated with either positive or negative feedback in the form of praise or discipline, a shift towards an ongoing approach that incorporates regular feedback offers far more positive outcomes. Analysis-based performance reviews are more focused on the overall performance rather than strictly looking at whether or not a goal was met. Not only does this benefit the individual’s overall outlook and motivation, but this type of approach also provides ongoing opportunities for open communication and feedback to facilitate a better understanding of expectations. In general, there should be no surprises in a performance review; it should encapsulate items that have already been communicated to the employee via ongoing feedback given throughout the year. This helps to get employees closer to their goals. The performance management process should go beyond the actual performance review to include real-time feedback and ongoing communication. This helps lead to increased understanding into performance and progress for the employee and the manager.

During the performance review it’s essential that managers avoid bias or favoritism amongst their employees. Employees should be treated and evaluated as individuals based on their overall performance instead of using one event to hyper focus on continuous progress. This, of course, may be unavoidable if a specific event is sufficiently egregious, such as theft or harassment. Even so, there are several errors that may occur in performance management that can quickly create environments that hinder productivity and growth while severely diminishing employee morale.

Improvement Plans

Arguably, the most important part of employee performance management is the conversation that occurs about development opportunities. Development opportunities provide an outlet for managers to work with their employees and devise ways to overcome obstacles while capitalizing on individual strengths and creativity. When done correctly, growth development plans can remove the stigma often associated with negative feedback on performance reviews while encouraging employees to find resourceful ways to achieve their goals. Each employee’s development plan should be different and tailored to their individual performance review.

Key Performance Indicators

A common tool used in performance management, key performance indicators are specific measurements that support goals or larger business initiatives, and can be created at an individual, team, or even company level. A strong performance management strategy may involve individual KPIs that ladder up to team-level goals, which then fit under broader business targets. This allows employees, managers, and business units to develop actionable business strategies that/which reinforce each other and ensure a strong foundation for growth.

Key performance indicators may evolve over time as the company’s vision develops; this is a natural part of the performance management cycle. Different events can cause a shift in directives, such as enabling new technologies, which then require individuals and teams to focus their efforts on supporting the business-led goal of implementation. By maintaining open communication and regular performance appraisals, the company can maintain course through the whirlwind of change, providing clarity for positions working remotely or in-office. Consider frequent employee performance discussions and reviews as an opportunity to promote engagement and raise overall satisfaction, especially for those employees working remotely.