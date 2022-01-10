Top 3 Social Media Websites to Check Candidates Under Consideration

Just as job seekers look at employers on social media when looking for a new job, employers are doing social media background checks when assessing applicants. According to a recent survey , 90% of employers use social media to research job candidates, and another study shows that job seekers under 35 are finding their jobs through social media. Almost every modern job seeker has a social media presence, and employers are looking at them.Your competitors are most likely doing online social research about candidates, so if you aren’t, you are going to be at a disadvantage in the talent market. With social media users expected to top 3 billion by 2022, employers almost certainly must add social media searches to their recruiting process. But if you are a recruiter or a hiring manager, which social media sites should you check when vetting candidates?Employers, recruiters, and hiring managers can gain insight into candidates from their social media activity to corroborate resumes, see what organizations candidates follow, and learn about personal attributes from interests and hobbies. However, the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) recommends employers use caution when checking candidates’ social media. The information found in social search should not be used to unlawfully discriminate, and it’s a good idea to have some guidelines for social media background checks.

Facebook

LinkedIn

Facebook’s 2021 2.85 billion active worldwide users make it the top social media platform, and employers and recruiters should be interested in candidates’ Facebook activity. With the average time of 33 minutes spent on the site per day, you’ll want to know if candidates are using Facebook to support their favorite charities, cheer sports teams, and showcase their families. However, you'll also want to note if they are using Facebook to post inappropriate photos, make discriminatory comments, bad-mouth previous employers, or engage in other unsavory activity.Employers want to find evidence of a candidate’s professional qualifications, outstanding communication skills, creativity, and professionalism, even on social media. When there is nothing but alarming content on a Facebook profile, the candidate and employer have a lot more to overcome to get to a comfortable place in the recruiting process. Interestingly, a CareerBuilder survey showed that employers are suspicious of candidates who lacked a social media presence.With the billions of active Facebook users, employers and candidates alike will find it a very useful platform for exploring whether candidate interests, experience, and career goals fit with company culture and open roles. Employers and recruiters can learn a lot from a single photo on Facebook, including gender, race, ethnicity, age, disability, marital status, and pregnancy. These are things to be cautious about and not let influence your hiring decisions.With almost 800 million members worldwide, LinkedIn is the largest professional social network for job seekers and employers. This is the place for job seekers to highlight their skills and experience, and for employers to promote their employer brand and company culture. Everyone is presenting themselves in the best light possible and networking for professional relationships. Employers want good reputations and job seekers want recommendations and commendations.When looking at candidates on LinkedIn, recruiters and employers will obviously be looking at the quality of presentation in the profiles. Spelling, grammar, orderly and logical organization of employment, education, and work experience information are important. The quality of the headshot will tell a lot about the candidate’s professional or casual approach to their online image.

Red flags to look out for include sloppy presentation such as spelling and grammar errors, unprofessional profile photos, and vague language in describing skills and experience.

Twitter

Don’t limit your searches to just Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter