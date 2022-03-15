Team Building Companies You Should Know About

Team building companies make it their business to help other companies enjoy the benefits of team building events
. Scavenger hunts, escape rooms and other team building activities can reveal some of the strengths and weaknesses of employees. Then, these attributes can be addressed and cultivated through coaching.
Team building also boosts employee morale,
sharpens critical thinking skills, provides an opportunity for building relationships, and reinforces the importance of communication, time management and attention to detail.
Creating all inclusive activities
are vital in today's work-from-home environment. One study reported workplace isolation can derail productivity
up to 21%. Virtual team building exercises can alleviate feelings of isolation commonly found in today's prevalent remote work environment.
What are team building companies?
If planning a team building activity
seems overwhelming, many companies specialize in creating powerful and fun options. You can hire them to run the entire experience. Here are 10 companies to consider for your next team building event.
This company has been in the business of corporate training and team building
since 1991. Its tagline is “Work is an adventure. Be Prepared!” Activities include The Big Seek scavenger hunt, Out of the Box escape room, Trail Venture, Ropes Course, Storytelling, and Urban Quest. They offer both in person and virtual team building, so you can be sure all team members will feel included in the exercise.
In addition to sending companies interactive kits
to keep employees connected, it offers a variety of virtual team building activities including game nights, murder mystery parties, and trivia nights. This corporate team building company has some highly esteemed, happy customers including Google, Hubspot, LinkedIn, and Shopify.
Billing itself as North America’s leading team building, training, and coaching provider
, this company’s offerings include Wild Goose Chase, Clue Murder Mystery, the Charity Bike Buildathon, and the Cardboard Boat Building Challenge. They offer more than 60 team building solutions, which boosts the odds of finding a great idea for a team building experience that's perfect for your future corporate events.
Fun activities to promote better communication and boost morale
in your employees is their specialty. They offer themed bonding activities like Virtual Culinary Camaraderie, which are good for remote teams. Other offerings include New Heights Climbathon, Sand Castle Build, Minute 2 Win It, The Boot Camp Challenge, and scavenger hunts. They have created team bonding activities for large corporations like GoFundMe, Qualcomm, and Experian.
This company's menu offers more than 200 virtual, hybrid, and in-person activities.
Some of their unique offerings include Ice Sculpting, the Chocolate Challenge, a Culinary Cook-Along, Virtual Crime Scene Investigation, and Murder Mystery Dinners. They can serve small groups of 10 or large groups of over 500. The company is based in Boston, but offers services to companies all over the United States.
In business since 1991, this company is one of the most experienced team building businesses around. They produce team retreats,
executive suite interventions, and team building exercises in a variety of categories including virtual, just-for-fun, and charity events. Their recently-added virtual exercises Harmonia and Taking Flight with DISC, good for remote employees, are becoming crowd favorites.
Team Unity is a Licensed Entertainment Agency in New Jersey. It offers team building activities like Build Your Own Golf Course, Murder Mystery, and Sand Sculpture. Its team building program
includes activities under the headings of game shows, social activities and field events. These challenging activities can spark new ideas with team members, promote team bonding, communication, problem-solving, and help to make your next event a success.
If you're looking for fun online hosted games
, this could be your spot. The Escape Game Unlocked, Remote Adventure, and Game Show are few of the choices. If you don't want to spend a fortune, these virtual team games start at $28 per team member. Of course, there are no travel costs involved in this form of team building.
This company serves both big and small organizations
with activities including scavenger hunts, mystery puzzles, game shows, and lawn games. They avoid a cookie cutter experience by offering a custom event for each of their clients. Knowing that some companies don't have unlimited funds, they try to satisfy any budget. Their happy clients range from Cisco Systems to Abbott Laboratories to Nike.
This bi-coastal company provides businesses with customizable virtual and in-person trivia events. By offering a menu of engaging activities, they are sure to spark friendly competition among every employee, improve employee engagement and help build relationships
in your organization. They specialize in large groups, employee team building, and charity events.
How can team building companies make your life easier?
Hiring a company to help you with a team building exercise at your next corporate event is a smart idea. Your employees will forge new bonds, become a stronger team
, have fun, enjoy some friendly competition, and most likely leave more engaged with their jobs than they were before. Whether your next gathering is in person, virtual, or a mix of both, one of these companies can help to the team bonding portion a highlight.