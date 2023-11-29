From Coworker to Boss: Helping Newly Promoted Employees Transition to Management

The potential is there

When they beat out friends for the job

Training is key

Promoting from within is an excellent tool for business. Moving existing employees up the chain of command starts them off with a solid footing. They know the people, organization, culture, and the work they’re going to supervise. They understand how long it takes to get the job done; what resources are necessary to perform well; and what distractions and disruptions can do to slow down productivity and engagement. Whenever possible, smart employers look to promote talent as a first choice, before looking externally for supervisory candidates. Good managers are always on the lookout for top talent that’s ready for promotion. They understand the importance of career progression for the individual employee as well as the organization. A path to advancement rewards good employees and motivates their peers to do their best and move up the ladder. The challenge for business goes beyond looking for who to promote — it requires they make sure to help smooth the transition from peer to manager with tools and training that helps them thrive in their new role.New supervisors can become top performers that get the most from their team as a group and from workers as individuals. They also have the potential to destroy teams and drive up attrition. It’s estimated nearly 60% of workers resign their position because of a bad boss. The newest members of management can either build or break a team. They need the coaching and tools necessary to make the transition. All new managers require training — whether they’re external candidates who need to understand company processes and policies, or those moving up the ranks. For internal promotions, focus on some general areas to support and watch for specifics that require upskilling.One of the first challenges a new manager may face is the fact that they got the job rather than friends and colleagues from their team. This can be a sticky situation if not handled properly and can affect their ability to lead. Management and the new supervisor will need to take steps to assure the promotion is accepted by the group, even if there are some initial hard feelings. Before announcing the promotion publicly, bring in all the hopefuls and explain why their colleague was chosen over their own application. It may be seniority or education level, or it may have been a really close decision. Outline why you made the selection and let those who didn’t get the promotion know they’re valued members of the team — ones who you’re counting on to support and help their new manager. If there are specifics that held them back, such as lack of training, offer them the opportunity to take classes or leverage online learning to help ready them for the next available promotion. Supporting those who didn’t make it this time can build a pipeline for promotions in the future. Of course the new manager will need to be gracious in their victory, but it will be important for them to rally the troops on their team. When you speak to them about the promotion, remind them to let their colleagues know they’re the same person, still available to support them, and ready to help whenever needed. They’ll just be adding more to their list of responsibilities.For new managers, training is critical. Being the best performer on the line doesn’t necessarily translate into being the best head of the team. For some, leadership comes naturally: for the majority, they need to training and nurturing. You’ll need an internal manager to train company procedures and practices — plan on spending at least a month (several if the role is complex) to guide them through all the new responsibilities and duties they’ll be taking on. For necessary (if not company-specific) manager training skills, there are hundreds (if not thousands) of online, free classes that new leaders can take. Curating and even requiring completion of online classes could be a probationary term for the newest members of the management crew. New managers are often wary of asking for help in areas where they feel insecure. If training is a requirement, they’ll boost their skill sets without having to admit they need or want the help. Talk to the employee about where they think they will benefit from training. Will it be delegating, coaching, communicating, or another area they might have questions about or feel they could use new ideas or suggestions? Your job is to support, not critique. If they want training in all these areas — even better. It doesn’t show weakness to look for a new angle on things or a new way to do them more productively. Let the employee know training shows maturity and commitment to growth: for themselves and their team.

Coaching the coaches

Why new managers need support

From friend to boss

Specialized training