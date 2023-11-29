Within our HR Plus product, audit services are meant to help uncover HR operational risks that could leave your business open to potential liability. Our team will perform audits & provide guidance to help you navigate compliance concerns!
Payroll Tax Compliance Audit provides a consultation with one of our payroll tax specialists to review your payroll tax documents and processes. We assess your current situation, help identify concerns, and provide best practice guidance to navigate any concerns.
Payroll Tax Compliance Audit services include but not limited to:
HR Operations Audit includes everything in the Payroll Tax Compliance Audit and MORE, including full HR operations audit relating to HR compliance and best practices. Audit synthesizes with a roadmap to help you address any concerns.
HR Operations Audit services include but not limited to:
Payroll Tax Compliance Manager services are designed for businesses that need more than just support. Our experts will assist with payroll tax account set-ups, retroactive filings, jurisdiction recoveries, and ongoing payroll tax jurisdiction monitoring for your business.
Payroll Manager services are designed for businesses that need more than just support. In addition to carefully reviewing payroll runs, your dedicated payroll manager will administer scheduled and off-cycle payroll runs for U.S. employees and independent contractors.
HR Manager is the best solution for businesses looking for a cost-effective, less involved approach to HR and payroll tasks. Your dedicated team of experienced professionals will help with the responsibilities of a traditional HR department.