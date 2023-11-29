SolutionsHR PlusAudit

Audit Services

Within our HR Plus product, audit services are meant to help uncover HR operational risks that could leave your business open to potential liability. Our team will perform audits & provide guidance to help you navigate compliance concerns!

Protecting Your Business Through Audits
Expert operations review
Receive a thorough review of your payroll and HR processes
Actionable takeaways
Connect with payroll and HR experts to get compliance and best practice guidance
Get ahead of issues
Proactively evaluate potential issues

Reduce Your Risk

Help your business by enrolling in an audit today!
Payroll Tax Compliance Audit

Payroll Tax Compliance Audit provides a consultation with one of our payroll tax specialists to review your payroll tax documents and processes. We assess your current situation, help identify concerns, and provide best practice guidance to navigate any concerns.

Payroll Tax Compliance Audit services include but not limited to:

  • Review of active workforce census data to identify your requisite payroll tax jurisdictions
  • Review active payroll tax jurisdictions' requirements Identify potential payroll compliance concerns
  • Review current year payroll tax history
  • Review current year payroll tax notices
  • Audit review with a payroll tax specialist
  • And more!
HR Operations Audit

HR Operations Audit includes everything in the Payroll Tax Compliance Audit and MORE, including full HR operations audit relating to HR compliance and best practices. Audit synthesizes with a roadmap to help you address any concerns.

HR Operations Audit services include but not limited to:

  • Everything included in Payroll Tax Compliance Audit
  • Identify existing HR organization chart
  • Review critical HR processes & documents
  • Review HR employee documentation
  • Review recruiting processes
  • Review onboarding and offboarding processes
  • Review HR documentation storage processes
  • Review benefit offerings
  • And more!

Explore related services

Payroll Tax Compliance Manager
Payroll Tax Compliance Manager

Payroll Tax Compliance Manager services are designed for businesses that need more than just support. Our experts will assist with payroll tax account set-ups, retroactive filings, jurisdiction recoveries, and ongoing payroll tax jurisdiction monitoring for your business.

Payroll Manager
Payroll Manager

Payroll Manager services are designed for businesses that need more than just support. In addition to carefully reviewing payroll runs, your dedicated payroll manager will administer scheduled and off-cycle payroll runs for U.S. employees and independent contractors.

HR Manager
HR Manager

HR Manager is the best solution for businesses looking for a cost-effective, less involved approach to HR and payroll tasks. Your dedicated team of experienced professionals will help with the responsibilities of a traditional HR department.

