TriNet Team
Best practices from our HR experts
598 Articles - Page 29
HR Essentials
Does Your HR Make the Grade?
TriNet’s HR Grader evaluates the HR administration of small and midsize businesses and assesses current practices for risk and compliance, employee benefits, HR technology and workforce management.
September 16, 2016 ・3 mins read
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Talent
5 Tips for Recruiting Talent on Social Media (and 7 Tips for Minimizing Risk)
Employers use social media sites to search for candidates and create interest in openings by posting both job information and details about their organizations. If you are using social media to attract talent, here are a few tips for doing it right.
August 9, 2016 ・4 mins read
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HR News
Small Business Owners Tell Us How They Really Feel About the 2016 Presidential Candidates
February 17, 2016 ・1 min read
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Talent
Millennials are the Largest Share of the U.S. Workforce. Here is the One Way HR Can Capture their Attention
January 29, 2016 ・1 min read
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8 Top-Level KPIs for Startup HR Departments
How well is your HR department performing? Consider these eight key performance indicators to measure the business impact of your HR initiatives.
January 25, 2016 ・4 mins read
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How does an employee roll over a 401k from a previous company?
August 6, 2015 ・1 min read
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HR Essentials
What is a Professional Employer Organization (PEO)?
Managing HR is time-consuming and expensive. With outsourced HR, you can save costs and get time back in your day to focus on your company's growth.
・5 mins read
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Affordable Care Act
ACA Fact Sheet: Considerations for Small Employers
Because small employers are generally not subject to the ACA’s employer shared responsibility provisions and the associated tax penalties, many small companies do not think the ACA will impact them. However, ACA regulations broadly impact companies of all sizes and affect if and how they will offer minimum essential coverage to their employees.
・12 mins read
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Talent
Separation Agreements: Going Separate Ways with a Written Handshake
When the decision is made that a company and an employee must go separate ways, then a separation agreement is advisable. It acts as a "written handshake" between the two parties and can prevent misunderstandings down the line.
・7 mins read
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HR Outsourcing
Do I Need a PEO for My Business? Here's How to Tell
While it may be overwhelming to think of tackling all aspects of your business while still trying to achieve your dreams, the good news is you don't have to worry about everything on your own. A professional employer organization (PEO) can help with your HR needs, making it easier to stay compliant and on top of the ever-changing world of HR, while freeing you to focus on the many other aspects of running a small business.
・15 mins read
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