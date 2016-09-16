As a business owner, you may face daily challenges related to your HR administration. Maybe you need to attract the best talent in your industry, but need to overhaul your benefits packages. Or maybe you just need more time and expertise to address issues that often come with being an employer.

Through our HR Grader, we surveyed more than 300 business owners and helped them to identify some potential HR challenges. TriNet’s HR Grader evaluates the HR administration of small and midsize businesses and assesses current practices for risk and compliance, employee benefits, HR technology and workforce management. The average score for business owners who used the HR Grader is 51 out of a possible score of 100, and the majority of respondents manage companies with 50 or fewer employees

Here are some of the pitfalls businesses are facing today as identified with the HR Grader:

Employee Classification

52 percent of business owners who took the assessment either do not have a process in place to ensure they are correctly classifying employees or they are unsure if they are classifying employees correctly for wage and hour purposes. It can be difficult to stay up to date with the new overtime exemption rules under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). Engaging a single HR services provider that gives you technology and resources can help you be better prepared for upcoming compliance requirements.

Hiring and Retaining

Attracting top talent is a common challenge for business owners and having the right benefits package can put you in a position to be a top employer in your industry. Even so, 30 percent of business owners we surveyed offer no health care benefits at all. Over 50 percent of them do not offer a 401(k) plan and nearly 60 percent offer no additional perks (such as pet insurance, dependent day care and flexible workplace arrangements) to round out their total compensation packages.

HR Technology

Only half of companies surveyed had access to online compensation and earnings statements and 70 percent said that they do not have access to personal HR records online. Also, 76 percent do not use an online expense reporting tool. The latest HR technology trends are allowing business owners and entrepreneurs to work smarter and more efficiently by using mobile HR and cloud applications to alleviate the administrative burden of running a business.

Are you ready to put your HR to the test?



