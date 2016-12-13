01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Survey Reveals How Employees Feel About Company-Sponsored Holiday Parties

December 13, 2016

With the holiday season approaching, a survey released by TriNet reveals how employees at small and midsize businesses (SMBs) feel about their company-sponsored holiday party.

The overall sentiment was positive with people saying they attend, look forward to and enjoy the company holiday party. However, many prefer a cash bonus or office closure during the holidays. Companies who had between 26-100 employees were more likely to host holiday parties compared to those with less than 26, or over 100 workers.

Holiday Perks & Parties

