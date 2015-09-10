Lauren Perales
An experienced professional with a diverse background, Lauren Perales writes content on strategic solutions and HR insights.
42 Articles
Payroll
Can I require my employees to use direct deposit?
The short answer is yes, in some states.
April 16, 2025 ・5 mins read
Compliance
Can Employers Require Independent Contractors to Use Direct Deposit?
Yes, you can require an independent contractor, direct employee, or any other type of employee to use direct deposit in place of a check.
April 15, 2025 ・5 mins read
Compliance
Can California employers set PTO accrual caps?
December 1, 2023 ・2 mins read
Culture
How-to: Throw Inclusive Holiday Celebrations
December 14, 2017 ・6 mins read
Compliance
What Are the Rules for Employers Not Giving Pay Stubs to Their Employees?
February 7, 2017 ・1 min read
Compliance
Is There a Maximum Amount of Overtime Employees Can Work in One Week?
As long as you compensate properly and grant the required breaks, there aren't any federal limitations on how much overtime your employees can work.
February 7, 2017 ・2 mins read
Compliance
We are about to hit 50 employees, what are some of the HR compliance areas I should consider?
When your company grows to 50 or more people, here are some regulations to discuss with your legal counsel to ensure HR compliance going forward.
February 4, 2017 ・3 mins read
Compliance
How do I determine if my inside sales employee is exempt or non-exempt?
January 24, 2017 ・2 mins read
Compliance
What Is Tax Form 5498?
You will receive a copy of Form 5498 if you have an individual retirement account account. What do you do with it? Check it for accuracy and keep it with your tax records.
January 9, 2017 ・4 mins read
Performance Management
If an employee resigns but is also due a performance evaluation and merit raise before they leave, do we have to do both of these things?
February 25, 2016 ・2 mins read
Compliance
If I only pay independent contractors, should I to apply for a state identification number and contribute to my state's workers' compensation insurance fund?
September 25, 2015 ・3 mins read
Compliance
Does an employer need to be checking I-9 documents beyond an employee's first day of employment for any upcoming expiration date listed on the ID's provided?
September 24, 2015 ・2 mins read
Benefits
Can an Employer Change Vacation Policy Without Notice?
September 23, 2015 ・2 mins read
Culture
When does work time begin and end when traveling, excluding travel time to and from local office?
September 17, 2015 ・2 mins read
Compliance
Independent Contractor Laws by State
September 17, 2015 ・1 min read
Talent
What are Work Eligibility Questions During the Application Process to Consider
September 17, 2015 ・2 mins read
Compliance
Are Employers Required to Keep a Copy of the Background Authorization Form in the Employee's File?
September 17, 2015 ・3 mins read
Talent
What are the top five things I should consider when reviewing an applicant's resume?
September 11, 2015 ・2 mins read
Performance Management
Can an employee's hours be cut and those respective duties given to other employees?
The Fair Labor Standards Act allows employers to change an employee's work hours without the employee's consent and without giving notice for the change.
September 11, 2015 ・2 mins read
Compliance
What are the Federal Laws Related to Employee Record Keeping?
September 11, 2015 ・2 mins read
Talent
Can an employee be fired for asking for a raise?
As an employer you're able to make the decision to fire an employee at will for just about anything beyond the realm of protected characteristics. However, there are some reasons for firing that can be bad business practices.
September 10, 2015 ・2 mins read
