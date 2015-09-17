01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Trends & Insights Can California employers...

Compliance

Can California employers set PTO accrual caps?

September 17, 2015 ·

Can California employers set PTO accrual caps?
TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

California employers can't implement use it or lose it policies for employees' PTO. However, employers can place a cap on PTO accrual.

PTO Accrual


Ordinarily, employees accrue paid time off (PTO) as they work. For example, for every one month of work, an employee might gain 2 days of PTO.

A PTO accrual cap establishes a limit to the amount of PTO an employee can accrue.

PTO as Wages


California doesn't allow a use it or lose it policy - where employees completely lose any unused PTO. In California, earned vacation days are considered wages and employers, then, can't have employees forfeit those wages, even if the employee is terminated.

Accrual Caps


California employers can place a limit on employees' PTO accrual. This means after an employee reaches a certain number of days, they stop accruing PTO. For example, after an employee earns 150 hours of PTO, they can't earn any more until they use some of that 150 hours. There's no state-determined accrual cap, rather, employers can choose their own cap as long as it is deemed reasonable.

Final Tip


PTO accrual caps are allowed by California employees, as long as the caps are reasonable. Employers can also choose to pay employees for their PTO hours since they are considered wages.

Helpful Links:


Can We Change Our Policy to Limit Carryover of Accrued PTO? - HRDailyAdvisor.com

Leave and Time Off - hr360.com  A general guide to time off policies

California Wage Hour Laws - NOLO.com

Sick Leave: Accrual and Limitations CA.gov  A 2015 act passed about California sick leave

Trending now

7 Steps to Improve Your Employee Onboarding Process
Poor onboarding can have many disastrous effects. It can set a new employee up for...
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers...
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not...
rise-nav_banner.jpg

Inspirational stories and on-the-ground perspectives shaping the future of work.

RISE Now
Log In
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information