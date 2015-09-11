What are the top five things I should consider when reviewing an applicant's resume?

Time-pressed recruiters spend an average of just six seconds reviewing a job seeker's resume before deciding whether the candidate is a good fit for the job. Focusing on five key areas can help you absorb the pertinent information quickly and objectively.
A cluttered visual layout, inconsistent formatting, mixing tenses, changing points of view (first or third person), spelling errors and errors in grammar may reveal a lack of attention to detail. If after six seconds the resume is more flop than pop, you may want to move on.
Whatever your key educational criteria, such as college degrees, memberships with professional organizations, or foreign languages, skim the resume and make sure the candidate has them. If not, you may want to move on to other, more qualified candidates.
Strong candidates know how to structure a short personal statement to their advantage by:
You may want to focus on 3 things here:
Almost 60% of candidates lie on resumes so you may want to scan the resume for possible embellishments.
Red flags are the unexplained items or missing information from a resume. These might include:
Gaps or changes in a candidate's career are not themselves red flags. If they aren't accompanied by an explanation or occur often, you may want to make note.
Focusing on a few key features when considering candidates can make the review process quicker and more efficient.
