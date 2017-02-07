What are the rules for giving employees their pay stubs?

InsightsWhat Are the Rules for Employers Not Giving Pay Stubs to Their Employees?
Topic:
Compliance

What Are the Rules for Employers Not Giving Pay Stubs to Their Employees?

February 7, 2017・1 min read
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What Are the Rules for Employers Not Giving Pay Stubs to Their Employees?

Federal Law Overview

The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) regulates issues like payroll record keeping for employers and it doesn't require employers to provide pay stubs to employees. Employers don't have to provide a paper record, but the federal law does have strict requirements for recordkeeping.

State Law Overview

In spite of the fact that pay statements aren't required under federal law, most states have opted to pass state laws that require employers to provide regular statements about their pay and withholding. Generally, the following information is required on the statements:

  • Employee Name
  • Social Security Number
  • Pay Rate
  • Pay Period
  • Deductions

Check out the Wage and Hour Division - State Labor Office Information to find out if your state has pay statement laws and whether pay stubs can be provided to employees electronically.

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This article is for informational purposes only, is not legal, tax or accounting advice, and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance. It may contain links to third-party sites or information for reference only. Inclusion does not imply TriNet’s endorsement of or responsibility for third-party content.
Lauren Perales

Lauren Perales

An experienced professional with a diverse background, Lauren Perales writes content on strategic solutions and HR insights.

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