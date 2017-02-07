Federal Law Overview

What are the rules for giving employees their pay stubs?

The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) regulates issues like payroll record keeping for employers and it doesn't require employers to provide pay stubs to employees. Employers don't have to provide a paper record, but the federal law does have strict requirements for recordkeeping.

State Law Overview

In spite of the fact that pay statements aren't required under federal law, most states have opted to pass state laws that require employers to provide regular statements about their pay and withholding. Generally, the following information is required on the statements:



Employee Name



Social Security Number



Pay Rate



Pay Period



Deductions



Check out the Wage and Hour Division - State Labor Office Information to find out if your state has pay statement laws and whether pay stubs can be provided to employees electronically.

