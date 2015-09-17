01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Are there any special regulations for hiring an out-of-state independent contractor?

September 17, 2015 ·

Are there any special regulations for hiring an out-of-state independent contractor?
TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

Independent contractors aren't subject to typical federal employee regulations such as minimum wage.

State Laws


The independent contractor, however, should check with their resident state's policies (not the resident state of the company hiring them) to ensure that they meet the criteria to be technically considered an independent contractor as opposed to an employee.
Some states have specific regulations for different types of contractors.

Final Tips


Check-in with your legal counsel to be sure your independent contractor is just that. This handy guide helps you test whether you''ve set up your new worker in the correct classification.

Helpful Links:


Independent Contractor Defined - IRS.gov


