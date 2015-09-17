Are there any special regulations for hiring an out-of-state independent contractor?

Independent contractors aren't subject to typical federal employee regulations such as minimum wage.
State Laws
The independent contractor, however, should check with their resident state's policies (not the resident state of the company hiring them) to ensure that they meet the criteria to be technically considered an independent contractor as opposed to an employee. Some states have specific regulations for different types of contractors.
Final Tips
Check-in with your legal counsel to be sure your independent contractor is just that. This handy guide helps you test whether you''ve set up your new worker in the correct classification.
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