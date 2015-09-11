01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Trends & Insights What are the...

Compliance

What are the federal laws related to employee record keeping?

September 11, 2015 ·

What are the federal laws related to employee record keeping?
TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

Short Answer


There is no short answer, really, when it comes to employee recordkeeping, thanks to numerous federal acts like Americans with Disabilities Act](http://www.ada.gov/), (http://www.dol.gov/whd/flsa/), and [Family Medical Leave Act, to name just a few.


General Rule


As a general rule, you should keep records for the following years:



  • Personnel records for 7 years after termination

  • Medical and benefits for 6 years after the plan date

  • I-9 forms for 3 years after termination

  • Hiring records for 2 years after hiring date


Exceptions to Retention Periods Listed Above


If you're involved in any employment-related dispute, especially with a terminated employee, you'll obviously want to keep all records until the dispute is settled.


You should also keep the medical and benefits records of employees who've been exposed to occupational hazards or diseases for 30 years.


State Laws May Differ


States may also have requirements that you'll have to follow. For example, Missouri state law requires that you keep records for at least 3 years of:



  • Name, address, and occupation

  • Rate of pay, the amount paid each pay period to each employee, the hours worked each day, and each workweek by the employee, and

  • Any goods or services provided by you to the employee in lieu of wages


You might want to search the internet for  employee recordkeeping laws for specific requirements in your state.


Final Tips


The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) has a handy table that lists out exactly what records need to be saved based on the applicable federal law and how long each needs to be saved.


For requirements by state, visit SHRM here for recordkeeping laws.


Helpful Links:


Fact Sheet on Recordkeeping Requirements Under FLSA - DOL.gov - Department of Labor Sheet that details what records are to be kept by employers


Recordkeeping Requirements - EEOC.gov - US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's Recordkeeping Requirements for employers


Access to Employee Exposure and Medical Records - OSHA.gov  Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Requirements for access to medical records after exposure to hazardous substances


Trending now

7 Steps to Improve Your Employee Onboarding Process
Poor onboarding can have many disastrous effects. It can set a new employee up for...
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers...
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not...
rise-nav_banner.jpg

Inspirational stories and on-the-ground perspectives shaping the future of work.

RISE Now
Log In
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information