What are the Federal Laws Related to Employee Record Keeping?

There is no short answer, really, when it comes to employee recordkeeping, thanks to numerous federal acts like Americans with Disabilities Act, Fair Labor Standards Act, and Family Medical Leave Act, to name just a few.
As a general rule, you should keep records for the following years:
If you're involved in any employment-related dispute, especially with a terminated employee, you'll obviously want to keep all records until the dispute is settled.
You should also keep the medical and benefits records of employees who've been exposed to occupational hazards or diseases for 30 years.
States may also have requirements that you'll have to follow. For example, Missouri state law requires that you keep records for at least 3 years of:
You might want to search the internet for employee recordkeeping laws for specific requirements in your state.
